Antivirus deals: world's three best providers have serious Cyber Monday sales

Think of Cyber Monday and it's easy to let your mind drift towards cybersecurity. Especially if you've bagged a new laptop, PC or smartphone and know that you'll need a new antivirus plan to deter hackers and scammers.

Fortunately, this time of year is ideal for sorting your antivirus software needs, as the great and good of the online security scene come along with some superb savings and discounts.

Bitdefender, Norton and Kaspersky have got the #1, #2 and #3 slots nailed down in our definitive guide to the best antivirus and all three online security firms have slashed prices.

- 70% off all antivirus from Bitdefender

- Up to 80% off at Norton

- Prices from less than $10 at Kaspersky with code CYBER20

Bitdefender Cyber Monday antivirus deals:

Best of the best Bitdefender Total Security | 1 Year | Up to 5 devices | $89.99 $27 | 70% off

Total Security takes Bitdefender's virtuoso virus protecting prowess and makes it available for Mac, Android & iOS. This plan covers five devices with the one sub to protect home computing and mobile - so this is definitely the best value for your money.

Norton Cyber Monday antivirus deals:

Norton Antivirus Plus |1 Year | 1 PC | $59.99 $19.99 | 40% off

For under $20 a year you can ensure your brand new tech doesn't get hacked by a nasty dose of malware. Not only does Norton boast some of the best antiphishing technology, but it also has distinguished detection of known threats and intelligent monitoring.

Kaspersky Cyber Monday antivirus deals:

Kaspersky Internet Security | 1 year | 1 PC | $19.99 $9.59 with code CYBER20

Just want basic protection for a single Windows PC at the lowest price? Thanks to the glories of Cyber Monday, Kaspersky's CYBER20 code takes its Internet Security package down to below the $10-mark!

Kaspersky Anti-Virus | 1 year | Up to 3 PCs | $59.99 $23.99 with code CYBER20 for extra 20% off

Kaspersky's basic plan gives you real time protection from new and emerging viruses, spyware, and it defends your device against phishing sites or emails that try to steal your money or your identity.



Why do we rank Bitdefender so highly?

There's a multitude of reasons why we rank Bitdefender as the world's best antivirus, all of paramount importance to the user.

The provider really does have all the bases covered when it comes to creating top-notch online security software. Naturally, it has powerful anti-malware and spam detection tools, but it's also incredibly easy to set up and use while having minimal impact on the performance of your devices.

Below we have listed our top five reasons for why we consider this antivirus software to be the best:

Protects all systems: If you’re worrying that it won’t be able to defend your device, Bitdefender’s Total Security covers Android, Mac and iOS systems. Security: In our rigorous tests, we found that Bitdefender was one of the most impressive services out there for pure blocking of malicious software. So it will give you peace of mind once installed. Anonymity: All of its antivirus software seeks to ensure you remain anonymous online, also offering file encryption, firewall and anti-spam perks. Affordable: Despite its lofty position in our best antivirus countdown, Bitdefender still has extremely competitive prices in comparison to other antivirus software. No compromise necessary: Bitdefender says that all of its antivirus software preserves your battery and the speed of your devices, so they keep running smoothly. We found that it doesn’t significantly interfere with your system’s speed or battery life, unlike other antivirus software.

