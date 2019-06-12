Amazfit Verge 2 is a budget running watch with an ECG monitor onboard

Launched alongside the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, the new Amazfit Verge 2 is a more feature-packed device that's still affordable compared to the competition.

The Verge 2 is one of the very first smartwatches to come with an ECG monitor

- at the moment the only others are the Apple Watch 4 and the, as yet unreleased, Withings Move ECG.

An ECG monitor allows you to identify whether you're at high risk of atrial fibrillation, which is a heart condition that can cause an irregular heart rate. It's a condition that can sometimes be hard to spot without the test.

Here's how you can find the best smartwatch

The Mi Band 4 may hit our best fitness tracker list

Looking for an ECG? Read our full Apple Watch 4 review

The watch also comes sporting e-SIM support meaning you'll be able to use this watch separately from your smartphone if you're looking to go running without being encumbered by your device.

Activity tracking on the watch can automatically work out 10 different types of workout including running, cycling and swimming. It's IP68 water and dust resistant, so that's how you're able to take the device into a pool.

It's also being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 chipset, which we've yet to see in any other device so we can't be certain of how powerful it's going to be. It should deliver enough power for the Amazfit Verge 2 to monitor your workouts.

There's 4GB of storage onboard for you to upload music to and listen on your runs, plus the display is a 1.39-inch 454 x 454 AMOLED that will display all of your stats in an easy to read way.

Huami (a sub-brand of Xiaomi, and the one behind the Amazfit line) has confirmed that the watch will last for a single day from a charge - it's a 420mAh cell - but we hope that estimate is on the conservative side so you don't have to charge the smartwatch up every night.

At the moment, the Amazfit Verge 2 is just confirmed for Chinese markets and we've yet to learn a worldwide release date. We'd expect to hear more about it soon, but there's no guarantee it'll ever come to the UK, US or Australia.

If it does, the Chinese price may give us a solid estimate of how much it'll cost. The normal version of the watch costs 999 CNY (about £115, $145, AU$210) while a version with the ECG monitor onboard costs a bit extra at 1299 CNY (about £150, $190, AU$270).

Via Wareable