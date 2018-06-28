A Nokia flagship could be coming with an in-screen fingerprint scanner

Just yesterday we heard that a new high-end Nokia-branded phone might be on the way and now we have more details about it, including the claim that it could have an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

That’s presumably the feature pioneered by Chinese brands that was teased yesterday, but it’s not the only new information on the phone.

WinFuture has acquired documents relating to the handset and revealed that it will also apparently have an OLED screen, Android P and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset clocked at up to 2.8GHz.

That’s the top-end Qualcomm chipset at the moment and should make the phone – which might launch as the Nokia 9 – more of a true flagship than the Snapdragon 835-packing Nokia 8 Sirocco.

Taking risks

The new handset will also apparently have a ‘high risk’ camera, which had to overcome various hurdles during development. It’s not clear exactly what’s high risk about it though. Perhaps it’s a pop-up one or uses several lenses. Or maybe it’s something we’ve not seen from any phone maker.

We don’t know any of the other specs or features, but the phone, which is referred to internally as the ‘A1P’, could be similar in a lot of ways to the Nokia 8 Sirocco, as that phone was known as the ‘A1N.’

We might find out more soon though, as the phone is apparently likely to launch in August or September, making a launch at IFA 2018 (which takes place from August 31 – September 5) possible.

Via MSPowerUser