WWE Money in the Bank live stream: how to watch Ronda Rousey vs Natalya and more online from anywhere

Becky Lynch and Seth "Freakin" Rollins have their hands on the briefcase in all of the promos, but we suspect that Liv Morgan and Sami Zayn may have something to say when that ladder goes up at Money in the Bank 2022, which also sees Ronda Rousey put her belt on the line against Natalya, and Bobby Lashley renew acquaintances with that baby-oil squirting scamp Theory. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Money in the Bank live stream wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV the exclusive broadcaster for US viewers (opens in new tab)!

Whoever climbs that ladder and takes the Money in the Bank briefcase earns a shot at the world title at the click of their fingers, and there are some huge personalities in that ring, not least old sparring partners-turned-uneasy brothers, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

There are rumors of an impending feud between Liv Morgan and best bud Alexa Bliss, while the prospect of Zayn, the lunatic who's become a living punchline, securing a shot against Roman Reigns is just too good to pass up.

Matters have got plenty personal between Rowdy and the BOAT, who's promised to be the first woman to make the SmackDown Women's champion to tap out, while the specter of John Cena is looming large over Bobby Lashley's highly entertaining feud with Mr. McMahon’s golden boy.

Read on for the full 2022 Money in the Bank card and all you need to know to watch a WWE live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch a 2022 Money in the Bank live stream in the US

Live stream Money in the Bank 2022 from outside your country

You'll be able to watch Money in the Bank 2022 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We're rounding up all the best places to watch in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out as well.

Watch a Money in the Bank 2022 live stream from anywhere

How to watch Money in the Bank 2022: live stream WWE in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport is showing Money in the Bank 2022 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £14.95. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. You'll have to prepare for a late night though, because the main action gets underway at 1am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

How to watch Money in the Bank 2022: live stream WWE in Canada

(opens in new tab) The best place to watch Money in the Bank 2022 in Canada is WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to Money in the Bank, which gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream Money in the Bank 2022 coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch a Money in the Bank 2022 live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) WWE fans in Australia can tune into Money in the Bank 2022 on WWE Network, which is also available Down Under. A subscription costs US$9.99 per month. It's also being shown on Main Event, which is available through both Foxtel and Optus TV, as well as Main Event on Kayo (opens in new tab). The PPV event is available for $24.95. The Money in the Bank 2022 action begins at 10am AEST on Sunday morning.

Japan: how to watch a Money in the Bank 2022 live stream

(opens in new tab) If you're watching Money in the Bank 2022 from Japan, you'll need to tune in from 9am JST on Sunday morning. You've guessed it... you can tune in to WWE Money in the Bank via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years.

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2022 in India

(opens in new tab) WWE fans in India can watch Money in the Bank 2022 on Sony Ten 1 (opens in new tab), but you'll need to be up early, as the action begins at 5.30am IST on Sunday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you'll be able to tune into WWE Network for a replay too.

Money in the Bank 2022 wrestlers

Money in the Bank 2022 card