How to set up your TV for the perfect picture

TVs have never looked better. Even if the latest advances in TV displays are saved for the high-end sets on the market, the likes of 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, and Wide Color Gamut are now trickling down to the mass market, and the image quality you get with even a budget TV nowadays can be astounding.

The rise of 4K TVs has brought four times as many pixels as a regular Full HD set, leading to more detail and precision than ever before. Meanwhile, other technologies like Quantum Dot and OLED panels mean the quality of each pixel has also improved, and now have a depth and vibrancy that leaves yesterday's TVs looking positively pallid.

Both the Xbox One S and PS4 support HDR (High Dynamic Range) too, bringing visual advances into the world of gaming, as growing numbers of TVs and media devices take advantage of the new tech on offer.

Yet despite all this, it's still possible to buy the best and see the worst.

The default picture settings you get out of the box won't work for everything, and knowing you war around the important menus could mean the difference between that crisp picture and off-color viewing.

The good news is that fine tuning your screen isn't difficult, and you really can't go that far wrong. Even if you do get into a multicoloured motion-blurring muddle, we have an easy fix for that as well - just hit the Factory Reset.

So pick-up that remote, and let's have a play…