New Zealand vs USA live stream: how to watch 2022 Pacific Four Series rugby online for free

The final game of the 2022 Pacific Fours pits the Black Ferns against the Eagles, with New Zealand looking to close out the series with a clean sweep of wins. USA are up against it, but confidence will be coursing through their veins after finally securing their first ever victory in this competition, which has taken them up to No.5 in the World Rugby rankings. Can they give the champions-in-waiting a late scare? Read on as our guide explains how to watch a New Zealand vs USA live stream for the 2022 Pacific Four Series rugby game wherever you are right now – with free coverage available around the world.

New Zealand vs USA live stream Date: Saturday, June 18 Kick-off time: 4pm NZST (local) / 2pm AEST / 5am BST / 12am ET / 9pm PT (Friday) Venue: Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei, New Zealand FREE live streams: YouTube (opens in new tab) (RoW) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab) Global streams: Stan Sport (AU) | TSN (CA) | Spark Sport (NZ)

The Pacific Four Series has been a therapeutic experience for the Black Ferns, and Wayne Smith in particular, after a chastening November campaign. With New Zealand hosting the Women's Rugby World Cup later this year, this was exactly what the doctor ordered, but there's undoubtedly still room for improvement.

Despite two resounding victories, they're yet to start a game on the front foot, and the absence of star wing Ruby Tui means they need to show they have a convincing Plan B. Influential No.8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker has been ruled out through injury, with the duo set to be replaced by Renee Wickliffe and Liana Mikaele-Tu’u.

USA recovered from an opening round thrashing to beat Australia last week, but in both games they showed a tendency to switch off. They had a 16-0 lead over the Aussies only for the game to finish 16-14, and if the Wallaroos hadn't fudged a lineout late on, Hope Rogers' try would have counted for nothing.

Can they keep it up for the full 80? Follow our guide as we explain how to get a New Zealand vs USA live stream of the Pacific Four Series rugby match wherever you are - starting with how to watch New Zealand vs USA for FREE.

How to watch New Zealand vs USA: live stream Pacific Four Series rugby for FREE

(opens in new tab) New Zealand vs USA is being live streamed on the World Rugby YouTube channel (opens in new tab) in loads of countries around the world. YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch and compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there. However, that free stream isn't available everywhere. For instance, it is accessible in the UK and the US, but not in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Use a VPN to watch the New Zealand vs USA live stream (opens in new tab) if you find yourself in a territory where the YouTube access is blocked. New Zealand vs USA kicks off at 4pm NZST local time on Saturday afternoon, which for viewers in the US is 12am ET / 9am PT on Friday night; and 5am BST in the early hours of Saturday morning for rugby fans in the UK.

Watch a New Zealand vs USA live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Pacific Four Series rugby live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch a New Zealand vs USA live stream from anywhere

How to watch Black Ferns vs USA: live stream Pacific Fours rugby in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Spark Sport is the place to watch Pacific Fours rugby in New Zealand, with Black Ferns vs USA set to kick-off at 4pm NZST on Saturday afternoon. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial, so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch New Zealand vs USA: live stream Pacific Fours rugby in Australia

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans can watch New Zealand vs USA on Stan Sport in Australia, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can live stream New Zealand vs USA for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. The game is set to begin at 2pm AEST on Saturday afternoon. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

