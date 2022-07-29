Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch 2022 Community Shield online from anywhere

FA Cup winners Liverpool and Premier League champions Manchester City face off in the 100th edition of the Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser for the new season. Having signed Darwin Núñez and Erling Haaland for mega-bucks this summer, this feels like a fresh chapter for both teams, who played out three thrillers last season, scoring 13 goals between them. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Community Shield live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City absolutely FREE.

Jürgen Klopp's men endured an excruciating final week of the season, in which they finished one point behind Manchester City in the title race, before losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. That takes some getting over, and seeing Sadio Mané leave for pastures new was not the ideal start to the summer.

The Senegalese was such a key cog in the Reds' pressing machine, and though 23-year-old Núñez already looks like an elite forward, the Uruguayan's signing forces a significant revision of Klopp's forward unit. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota will also consider themselves as automatic choices, while Harvey Elliott and Fábio Carvalho won't want to spend too much time kicking their feet on the bench.

Haaland may be a generational talent, but Pep Guardiola has insisted that the 22-year-old will have to adapt to the way that City play, and not the other way around. In that regard a centre-forward can't ask for better teammates than Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and João Cancelo, who'll be laying on chance upon chance for their new target man.

Jack Grealish will be looking to fill Raheem Sterling's boots after an unerwhelming first season in blue, and it's also going to be interesting to see how Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez fit into Guardiola's plans. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream in the 2022 Community Shield from wherever you are.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City for FREE: live stream Community Shield in the UK

(opens in new tab) The great news for football fans in the UK is that Liverpool vs Manchester City is being shown on free-to-air TV, with kick-off set for 5pm BST on Saturday afternoon. ITV1 is broadcasting the game, with its coverage getting underway at 4.15pm. Use a VPN to watch a Community Shield free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab) That means you can fire up a free Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream on ITV Hub (opens in new tab), which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch 2022 Community Shield from outside your country

We've set out below the ways you can live stream Liverpool vs Manchester City in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Community Shield from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch Community Shield 2022

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITV's free coverage.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so, in this case, just head to ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City: live stream Community Shield for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans Down Under can live stream Liverpool vs Manchester City on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 2am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you're willing to stay up late to tune in, a subscription starts at $8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City: live stream Community Shield soccer in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City in the US, with kick-off set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

Related: how to get an F1 live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch the 2022 Community Shield on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in India, with kick-off set for 9.30pm IST on Saturday evening. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the game free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home football coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City: live stream Community Shield in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch the 2022 Community Shield on Sportsnet in Canada, with kick-off set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday. If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.