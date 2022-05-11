Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia final online from anywhere

Over 65,000 soccer fans are set to fill the Stadio Olimpico as Juventus and Inter Milan go into battle for Italy’s flagship domestic cup. Astonishingly, the match marks the first time these two sides have met in the Coppa Italia final since 1965, and the stakes are especially high for Juve, with a defeat set to ensure they finish the season without silverware for the first time since 2010 The match is free to air on Italy's Canale 5. Here's how to watch a Juventus vs Inter Milan free live stream online from anywhere.

Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream Date: Wednesday, May 11 Kick-off time: 9pm CEST (local) / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome FREE live stream: watch 100% FREE on Canale 5 (Italy) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Massimiliano Allegri's side have improved in the second half of the season, and will be hoping that Inter's focus will be elsewhere with their exciting race for the Scudetto with local rivals AC reaching its climax.

Juventus have failed to beat Simone Inzaghi's Nerazzurri this season, with Inter winning their Supercoppa Italiana showdown back in January as well as the teams' most recent Serie A clash 1-0 last month, after drawing their opening league encounter of the season in October.

Back the Old Lady buck the trend and finish the season on a high? Read on as we explain how to watch a Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream for today's Coppa Italia final.

Free Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream

Italian national broadcaster Canale 5 has the rights to the Coppa Italia and will be airing tonight's Juventus vs Inter Milan final 100% free.

If you're an Italian away from home today, you'll need to sign-up to a VPN to watch the Juventus vs Fiorentina free live stream from abroad. Full details just below. If you're watching from Italy, there's no need for the VPN, just head over to Canale 5.

Once signed-up you can watch on either linear TV or online here, as well as a host of other sport and streamed entertainment. Coverage starts at 8.40pm CEST ahead of a 9pm kick-off local time.

How to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan from outside your country

If you're abroad and can't bear to miss out on watching your usual coverage of Juventus vs Inter Milan live from your home country, you should bear in mind that many of the services and websites you normally use to watch Italian football are geo-blocked.

But don't sweat it. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into Juventus vs Inter Milan as you normally would, no matter where you are in the world - it's really easy and perhaps most importantly, ultra-affordable.

Use a VPN to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan: live stream soccer in the US with or without cable

Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia soccer online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Juventus vs Inter Milan with a subscription to FuboTV, which has the rights to Coppa Italia soccer, as well as Serie A, Ligue 1 and plenty more competitions. FuboTV costs CA$20 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$12.50 each month if you sign up for the CA$150 yearly plan. It's also got a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Juventus vs Inter Milan kicks off at kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia in the UK

Juventus vs Inter Milan kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday evening, and it's being shown on Premier Sports in the UK. Premier Sports has exclusive rights to several European competitions, including La Liga, Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media. The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation; or £7.99 per month for La Liga TV only. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Can I watch Coppa Italia final in Australia? Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream details

It's bad news for Italian soccer fans Down Under, as there isn't a confirmed broadcaster for this Coppa Italia final in Australia. The alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above. This allows residents of other countries where the match is being shown to tune back in to their usual coverage, even if they're abroad in Oz right now. Prepare for an early rise though, with Juventus vs Inter Milan set to kick-off at 5am AEST on Thursday morning.

Can I watch Juventus vs Inter Milan in New Zealand?