How to use CouchPotato to download movies

The hardest part of using CouchPotato is the initial setup, where you configure it to work with your existing download apps. CouchPotato does not have an internal downloader. Instead it remote controls third party download apps.

It works with a variety of apps, including µTorrent and SABnzbd, and we'll walk through setting it up with those.

After downloading and installing CouchPotato, run the application. It will fire up your browser (the program is managed and controlled from entirely within a browser interface) and start you off on the Welcome page for the initial setup.