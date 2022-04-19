Inter vs Milan live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia semi-final online from anywhere

The two best teams in the country face off in a Coppa Italia semi-final second leg that's being billed as one of the biggest games in the competition's 75-year history. Inter already have one big prize in the bag this season and just about have the edge in the title race, which piles the pressure on Milan, whose trophy cabinet has been gathering dust. The match is free to air on Italy's Canale 5. Here's how to watch an Inter vs Milan free live stream from anywhere.

Inter vs Milan live stream Date: Tuesday, April 19 Kick-off time: 9pm CEST (local) / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: San Siro, Milan FREE live stream: watch 100% FREE on Canale 5 (Italy) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

It's been a lean decade for the Rossoneri, who have won a solitary honor since 2011, and with the Serie A title race on a knife-edge, the Coppa Italia represents their best hope of a trophy this season. And the omens are promising.

Stefano Pioli's men have had the measure of their city rivals this season. They're undefeated through three breathless encounters, winning once and sharing the spoils twice. The first leg of this semi-final showdown ended 0-0, which means that, as today's designated 'away' team, Milan only need a score draw to advance.

This has been a terrific first season for Simone Inzaghi at Inter, but he's yet to lead the Nerazzurri to a Derby della Madonnina victory. Finally getting that weighty monkey off his back is just as big a motivation as reaching the cup final.

With Lautaro Martinez in blue and Olivier Giroud in red, many of Italian football's biggest stars are in action. Read on as we explain how to watch an Inter vs Milan live stream for this Coppa Italia semi-final.

Free Inter vs Milan live stream

Italian national broadcaster Canale 5 has the rights to the Coppa Italia and will be airing tonight's Inter vs Milan match 100% free.

If you're an Italian away from home today, you'll need to sign-up to a VPN to watch the Inter vs Milan free live stream from abroad. Full details just below.

Once signed-up you can watch on either linear TV or online here, as well as a host of other sport and streamed entertainment. Coverage starts at 8.30pm CEST ahead of a 9pm kick-off local time.

How to watch Inter vs Milan from outside your country

If you're abroad and can't bear to miss out on watching your usual coverage of Inter vs Milan live from your home country, you should bear in mind that many of the services and websites you normally use to watch Italian football are geo-blocked.

But don't sweat it. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into Inter vs Milan as you normally would, no matter where you are in the world - it's really easy and perhaps most importantly, ultra-affordable.

Use a VPN to watch Inter vs Milan live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan: live stream soccer in the US with or without cable

Inter vs Milan live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia soccer online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Inter vs Milan with a subscription to FuboTV, which has the rights to Coppa Italia soccer, as well as Serie A, Ligue 1 and plenty more competitions. FuboTV costs CA$20 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$12.50 each month if you sign up for the CA$150 yearly plan. It's also got a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Inter vs Milan kicks off at kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Inter vs Milan live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia in the UK

Inter vs Milan kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday evening, and it's being shown on Premier Sports in the UK. Premier Sports has exclusive rights to several European competitions, including La Liga, Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media. The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation; or £7.99 per month for La Liga TV only. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Can I watch Coppa Italia in Australia? Inter vs Milan live stream details

It's bad news for Italian soccer fans Down Under, as there isn't a confirmed broadcaster for this massive cup semi-final in Australia. The alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above. This allows residents of other countries where the match is being shown to tune back in to their usual coverage, even if they're abroad in Oz right now. Prepare for an early rise though, with Inter vs Milan set to kick-off at 5am AEST on Wednesday morning.

Can I watch Inter vs Milan in New Zealand?