How to protect your data when traveling

While officials usually need a warrant to invade your privacy and search your devices, border check points operate in a legally grey area. Warrantless searches have been found to be legal when entering the USA for instance.

In this guide we'll explore ways to keep your data safe across borders. Bear in mind that some countries have laws which require you to hand your device passwords over and refusal can lead to you being detained or denied entry altogether. Explore your options to make sure that you can both stay within the law and keep your data safe.