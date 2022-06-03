Cilic vs Ruud live stream: how to watch 2022 French Open semi-final online from anywhere

The unexpected resurgence of Marin Cilic has been one of the most captivating subplots of a French Open that hasn't exactly been short of storylines, but the rapid development of 23-year-old Casper Ruud has been every bit as uplifting. Emotions ran high during their respective matches earlier this week, but will it be the passion of Cilic or the cool head of Ruud that prevails here, as they each eye up their first final at Roland Garros? Read on as we explain how to watch a Cilic vs Ruud live stream wherever you are - including ways to watch the 2022 French Open absolutely FREE.

Most tennis fans thought that Cilic's best days were long behind him, but at the age of 33 he's once again displaying the form that saw him win the US Open and reach the finals of Wimbledon and the Australian Open in his heyday.

The Croat thumped a staggering 33 aces past Andrey Rublev in his last match, during which he also showed that the fire in his belly is burning as hot as ever. He's also dismantled world No.2 Daniil Medvedev, but there's a sense that Ruud's more delicate hand could pose a few problems.

The Norwegian is adept at defense, and if he's able to cope with Cilic's monstrous serve we all know that he has the intelligence and ability to extend the rallies and force his opponent around the court. Ruud has also shown that he can keep a calm head even when things get heated, as was the case during his midweek clash with Holger Rune.

These two have faced off twice before, with Ruud winning both matches, but it's hard not to get swept up in Marin-mania right now. Here's how to watch a Cilic vs Ruud live stream at the 2022 French Open from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Cilic vs Ruud for FREE

Cilic vs Ruud is available to watch absolutely FREE on 9Gem in Australia. That's assuming you can get up that early, as we're expecting it to start no earlier than 1.30am AEST on Saturday morning. It's a brutal time, but at this stage of the tournament you know it'll be worth losing sleep over.

That means viewers who wake up early enough can also fire up a free Cilic vs Ruud live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices, and showing plenty more French Open action.

Alas, there aren't many fans as lucky as those Down Under. In most tennis-loving countries around the world, you have to pay for your French Open fix.

Watch a Cilic vs Ruud live stream from outside your country

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing the best VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a French Open live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

How to use a VPN for Cilic vs Ruud

Using a VPN to watch French Open tennis from abroad is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab)

How to watch Cilic vs Ruud: live stream French Open tennis in the US without cable

How to watch Cilic vs Ruud: live stream French Open tennis in the UK

(opens in new tab) Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ have the rights to broadcast all of the action from the French Open in the UK. Cilic vs Ruud is scheduled to get underway no earlier than 4.30pm BST on Friday afternoon - it all depends on how long Nadal vs Zverev goes for. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Cilic vs Ruud in Australia

(opens in new tab) As explained above, 9Gem and the 9Now online service (opens in new tab) are your destinations for watching French Open tennis for free Down Under. Cilic vs Ruud will start at earliest at 1.30am AEST on Friday night/Saturday morning. Die-hard tennis fans may want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free - though that's less of a draw now that there are only a handful of matches taking place each day. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions below.

How to live stream Cilic vs Ruud and watch French Open tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the French Open on TSN, with Cilic vs Ruud scheduled to begin no earlier than 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Friday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Cilic vs Ruud live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Cilic vs Ruud: live stream tennis in New Zealand