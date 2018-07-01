The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S9 unlocked SIM-free prices in July 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 Fact File Release date: March 9 2018

Launch price: $719 / £739 / AU$1,199

Platform: Android 8 Oreo

Storage: 64GB

Camera: 12MP / 8MP

Screen: 5.8-inch, 1440x2960

Battery: 3000mAh

Colours: Black, Purple, Blue

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is now available, and we'll make sure that you get it for the cheapest price possible if you're grabbing it unlocked and SIM-free. The RRP is $719/£739, which is $50/£50 more than the Galaxy S8 was when it came to market.

The S9 and S8 aren't hugely different from one another, so what exactly are you paying the extra for? Well there's the camera for a start. The 12Mp front shooter is the biggest impression that the phone made on us when we got our hands on it at the big Galaxy S9 unveiling. It takes some of the most sensational snaps we've ever seen on a smartphone.

Otherwise, the design is pretty similar and the screen and battery don't offer much in the way of a leap forward. So if you're not a selfie obsessive, it's definitely worth taking a look at the best SIM-free Galaxy S8 prices before you buy - you could save a couple of hundred quid.

But if you're determined to future-proof your digital life with the newest, shiniest Samsung Galaxy phone, then be sure to pick the cheapest S9 price from the below comparison chart. Team it up with a low cost SIM only deal and you could make a decent saving over contract plans.

Today's cheapest Samsung Galaxy S9 unlocked / SIM free prices: