The Canon EOS 7D Mark II is at its lowest price for five years, but should you buy the DSLR in 2024?

There's some excellent bargains to be had on Canon camera gear over Amazon Prime Day, including some rare DSLR deals. One that stands out is the Canon EOS 7D Mark II for just $1,464.95 at Amazon (was $1,799). It's Canon's most powerful crop-sensor DSLR, ideal for enthusiast wildlife and sports photographers, now at its lowest price for over five years.

The sale price of the EOS 7D Mark II is similar price to the now on sale Canon EOS R7, which was $1,499 and now $1,399 at Amazon. The EOS R7 is the modern day mirrorless equivalent of the EOS 7D Mark II, that we rate as one of the best enthusiast cameras in 2024. Both are excellent options for those those that don't need full-frame, but which one is the better option?

Today's best Canon EOS 7D Mark II and EOS R7 deals

Canon EOS 7D Mark II: was $1,799 now $1,464.95 at Amazon

Deals for the EOS 7D Mark II are few and far between, let alone the biggest discount for five years. The 20.2MP enthusiast-level DSLR can rattle off 10fps burst shooting for an unlimited number of JPEGs, and is equipped with Canon's excellent autofocus. Pair it with one of Canon's superb EF-mount telephoto lenses (not included in this body only deal) and you have a winning combo for sports and wildlife photography.

Canon EOS R7: was $1,499 now $1,399 at Amazon

Canon made a big leap with its mirrorless camera system which was fronted by the EOS R7, a highly capable model with a 32.5MP APS-C sensor and up to 30fps continuous shooting with the electronic shutter. You also get in-body image stabilization which is very helpful in low light and working with telephoto lenses. Overall, the EOS R7 levels up from the EOS 7D Mark II, however there aren't many RF-mount lenses for APS-C available still, so you'll want to pick up the EF to RF lens adaptor if you need the extra versatility.

The EOS 7D Mark II has a bigger discount than the EOS R7, however the mirrorless camera is a little cheaper following its first discount of $100. And the mirrorless camera is overall more capable even if it's battery life is a twinge lower, and it uses an electronic viewfinder rather than an optical one.

If we're suggesting the best camera to buy of the two it would undoubtedly be the EOS R7. However, Canon still hasn't added many native RF-S lenses for the mirrorless model, and if you want decent telephoto lenses with it for wildlife photography, you'll need to factor in the cost of the EF to RF-mount adaptor.

We've put together a mirrorless versus DSLR guide if you'd like to learn more and confirm which is best for you. Either way, both Canon cameras are excellent options for enthusiast photographers and sit at their best prices on Prime Day.

