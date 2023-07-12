The 9 best Prime Day Apple deals - AirPods, Apple Watch 8, iPads and more

Amazon's Prime Day sale always brings tempting prices on Apple devices, with record-low prices on AirPods, the Apple Watch, and iPads, to name a few. This year's sale doesn't disappoint; in fact, we've been pleasantly surprised at just how good the Prime Day Apple deals are.

We've listed all the best offers still live on day two of Amazon Prime Day below, starting with Apple's AirPods 2 on sale for just $89.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. Other AirPods deals include AirPods 3 down to $139.99, and while not a new deal, you can still find the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of $199.99.



Moving on to the Apple Watch, and maybe the best overall Prime Day deal is the Apple Watch 8 on sale for a stunning price of $279 - a whopping $120 discount and the cheapest offer we've seen on the smartwatch.



If you're looking for a cheap iPad, Amazon has the 2021 10.2-inch iPad down to $249.99 and the mighty but small iPad mini 6 for $379.99 - both best-ever offers. And last but not least, Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for a record-low $1,099, and grab the 2020 Apple MacBook Air for $749.99.



Keep in mind that Amazon's Prime Day sale ends at Midnight, and you might not see Apple offers like this until November's Black Friday sale. You must be an Amazon Prime Day member to shop today's deals, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial if you aren't already a member.

Today's best Prime Day Apple deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab the cheapest AirPods deal, today's Prime Day sale has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $89.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

AirPods 3rd Gen: was $169 now $139.99 at Amazon

Want a pair of Apple AirPods that look pro but don't mind not having active noise cancelation? You might want to consider the 3rd Generation of AirPods, which were released at the end of 2021. These buds are on sale again this Prime Day for $20 off. But we have seen them as low as $139 once before, so this isn't the cheapest they've sold for. If you're not sure what you're getting, read our Apple AirPods 3 review to learn more – for one, the stems and charging case on these are noticeably smaller than their predecessors.

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm): was $279 now $229.99 at Amazon

You can get the 44mm Apple Watch SE on sale for $229.99 at Amazon's Prime Day sale. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy currently. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $279.99 at Amazon

This might be the best Prime Day deal so far, and we predict it won't stick around for long. Amazon has the Apple Watch 8 down to $279.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen and an incredible deal for a feature-packed Apple smartwatch. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

This is a return to the lowest price ever for the last-generation iPad for Prime Day. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Ultimately, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than this.

Apple iPad Mini: was $499 now $379.99 at Amazon

This is a great price on the surprisingly powerful Apple iPad Mini (2021), the 6th generation of Apple's mini tablet. We've seen this iPad Mini for $399.99, but Amazon is cutting the price even further for Prime Day on the best small tablet you can buy. We're not sure when or if this tablet will get an update, so jump on a great price when you find it.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. With this deal, the device that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon for Prime Day, beating the previous record by $50. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed, and has a long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Pro M2, 13-inch: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

Here's a chance to get the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M2 chip for its lowest price ever once again. It was a tough sell at full whack, but this discount for Amazon Prime Day makes it much better value for money. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we loved this premium Apple laptop for its high performance in creative tasks such as photo and video editing, as well as the impressive battery life of around 15 hours, even though it wasn't a revolutionary upgrade from the previous model.

More Amazon Prime Day deals

