Score! I just found my favourite OLED TV selling for close to half price on Amazon

I just spotted a massive saving on one of my favourite OLED TVs. While hunting through this year's Amazon Prime Day deals, I saw that the LG C2 OLED had been discounted – but I had to do a double-take when I saw by how much.

The LG C2, which we rate as the best TV for most people out of all the best TVs we've tested – has been marked down by close to 50% for the 65-inch model, dropping from £2,699.99 to £1,398, which is its lowest price ever. Amazon has also discounted the 55-inch model but not by as much – it's down from £1,149 to £1,099, which means that for just £300 more you can get 10 more inches of screen.



We actually tested the 65-inch model in our LG C2 OLED review, and were blown away by its high contrast and excellent brightness, so much so that we gave it our top five-star rating. It currently sits at the top our best LG TVs guide too, so we don't expect this deal to last long.

While the 65-inch model is the best saving across the five different sizes available, there are other discounts across the range, and the next-best saving, percentage-wise, is on the 48-inch model, which has been reduced by 43%, from £1,399.99 to £799, which is an outstanding deal if you don't need a massive TV.

The 42-inch C2 model has only been reduced by 30%, from £1,399.99 to just £979, so unless you really can't squeeze the 48-inch model into your living room, the larger set is by far the better deal.

If you want to go even larger than 65 inches, the 77-inch model has been marked down by 25%, from £3,699.99 to £2,767.97. Finally there's also a deal on the 55-inch model, but that's only been discounted by 4%, from £1,149 to £1,099.

This deal gets you a pretty incredible home cinema and gaming experience for the price. We still rate the LG C2 as the best TV in the world for most people – you can read why in our full LG C2 review, but basically image quality is awesome, and it's crammed with every high-end feature you could want – and this is the cheapest this TV has ever been. The 48-inch and 55-inch versions are also on sale, but this size gets the best price cut.

If you've been considering upgrading your TV to an OLED model, then the LG C2 is the best you can currently buy based on our testing. You're getting all the latest TV tech, including the new Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor, which is designed to offer better object enhancement and dynamic tone mapping, and can also up mix stereo to a virtual 7.1.2-channel surround sound.

This set packs in everything we love about OLED technology, and looks great straight out of the box. It also has next-generation features including support for HDR, HDR10 Pro, HLG and Dolby Vision. You can probably see why it's my favourite…

