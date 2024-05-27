Memorial Day sales are slashing prices on tablets and I've found the 11 best deals
Save big on iPads, Fire tablets and Galaxy Tab devices
This year's Memorial Day sales are up and running, and we're seeing some great deals on some of the best tablets you can buy. Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart have all got big savings on various Apple iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tabs, while Amazon has also slashed the price of many of its best-selling Fire Tablets.
Some of the best deals on offer include the iPad Air 11 (2022) for $399 at Walmart and Best Buy, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $209.99 at Amazon, a saving of $60, and a record low of $199 for the Amazon Fire Max 11.
Below, I've rounded up my favorite 11 Memorial Day tablet deals I've spotted so far. Keep in mind that most Memorial Day sales expire at Midnight, and you might not see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale event.
The best Memorial Day tablet sales
- Amazon: record-low prices on Fire HD tablets and more
- Best Buy: iPad Air 2022 from $399.99
- Walmart: big savings on iPads
The 11 best Memorial Day tablet deals
iPad Memorial Day deals
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022, 64GB): was $349 now $329 at Amazon
Apple recently slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 to $349 earlier this month, but Amazon has now dropped it even further to a new record low. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Price check: Walmart – $334 | Best Buy – $349
Apple iPad 10.2 (2021, 64GB): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon
The iPad 10.2 is still available at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy for its lowest price ever. Apple's last-generation tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level slate can do it all without issue: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Ultimately, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than the Apple iPad 10.2.
Price check: Walmart – $249 | Best Buy – $249
iPad Pro 11-inch (2022, 128GB): was $799 now $749 at Best Buy
Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is getting a $50 discount for Memorial Day, which brings the 11-inch tablet down to $749. The Pro line sits at the top of Apple's tablet pile, and discounts are few and far between, especially on the now-discontinued 2022 model, so this is a deal that's not to be missed.
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2022, 64GB): was $569 now $399 at Walmart
Walmart currently has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $399 – the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.
Price check: Best Buy – $399
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (2024, 128GB): was $799 now $764 at Amazon
Apple's latest iPad Air isn't even out yet, so this small discount is the cheapest pre-order you can get. It comes with similar features as the last-gen iPad Air but upgrades the M1 chip to the M2, a processor that rivals a MacBook chipset and console-level gaming. Note that this discount only applies to the 11-inch iPad Air with 128 GB storage in Space Gray and Purple.
Apple iPad mini (2021, 64GB): was $499 now $399 at Amazon
Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini down to a record-low price of $399. The tablet features a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The hand-held iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.
Price check: Best Buy – $399
Galaxy Tab Memorial Day deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269.99 now $209.99 at Amazon
This is equal to the previous record-low price for the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and is a sensible buy following this $60 discount if you need a straightforward tablet for general use. You get a reasonably sized and responsive 10.9-inch display, a decent 128GB of storage for important files and apps, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio, and a slick design.
Price check: Best Buy – $209
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the latest release in Samsung's lineup of high-end tablets, and this discount brings it back to a historic low price. This latest iteration comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance, plus fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games. Upgrades are minimal compared to the last generation model, but we still thought this raised the bar for Android tablets in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review.
Fire Tablet Memorial Day deals
Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon
Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $94.99 - just $15 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.
Amazon Fire Max 11: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon
Amazon's powerful Fire Max 11 tablet is down to a record-low price of $199.99, thanks to today's $80 discount. You're getting an 11-inch display, a 2.2GHz octa-core chip, which the company claims makes it almost 50% faster than its next-fastest tablet, and up to 14 hours of battery life.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon
If you need a good quality but affordable tablet for your child, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. There's 16GB of storage, built-in parental controls, and an excellent battery that make this a great buy.
