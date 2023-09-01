Best Buy just unleashed hundreds of deals for Labor Day - here are the 19 best ones

It's here - the highly anticipated Best Buy Labor Day sale is live with hundreds of deals on major appliances, TVs, laptops, Apple devices, and so much more. With so many offers available, it's hard to sort through all the bargains to find genuine deals, but that's where I come in.



• See the full Best Buy Labor Day sale



As a deals editor, I've gone through Best Buy's Labor Day sale and picked out the 19 best deals worth knowing. These offers represent record-low prices or significant discounts on some of this year's best-selling tech and appliances.



The star of the show is the Best Buy Labor Day appliance sale, which kicked off last month. You can save up to 40% off major appliances from brands like LG and Samsung and score free shipping on orders $399 and up. The retailer also has fantastic Labor Day TV sales, like this Hisense 75-inch 4K smart TV for just $749.99 and our best-rated TV, the LG C2 OLED, marked down to $1,599.99 for the 65-inch model.

Looking for laptop deals? Best Buy has the latest MacBook Air M2 down to a record-low of $999.99, and you can grab this cheap HP 14 Chromebook for just $159.



Remember that today's deals from the Best Buy Labor Day sale are limited-time offers, and you might not see prices like this until the upcoming Black Friday deals event. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can check out our main Labor Day sales roundup with over 55 offers on appliances, TVs, mattresses, and more.

Best Buy Labor Day sale - today's 19 best deals

Appliances: save up to $1,200 on major appliances

If you're looking to save on major appliances, the Best Buy Labor Day sale is a favorite, thanks to huge savings on a wide range of appliances from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and Kitchenaid. You can save up to 40% on refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and kitchen packages, and you can save an extra 10% on select kitchen packages or an extra $100 on select laundry pairs.

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Today's Labor Day sale includes the all-new Echo Pop for just $24.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $69.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Ring Video Doorbell on sale for just $69.99, which is $10 more than the record-low we saw during Prime Day. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy

Air fryers are always popular during holiday sales like Labor Day, and Best Buy has this best-selling Ninja model on sale for $89.99. Named as one of our best air fryers, the Ninja air fryer can not only air fry but also crisp, roast, reheat, and dehydrate food for quick and easy meals.

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $142.99 at Best Buy

This do-it-all coffee maker from Keurig allows you to use grounds to brew larger pots of your favorite fast juice or pods to make single-serve portions in no time. Good for those who may be working from home one day and then just need a single shot to take on the go the next day. It's a good price for an appliance that offers so much flexibility, too and has useful features like a timer and a removable water tank.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy

Always a holiday best-seller, Best Buy has the AirPods Pro 2, on sale for a record-low price of $199.99. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $269 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for $269 - just $20 shy of the record-low price. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

HP 14 Chromebook: was $299.99 now $149 at Best Buy

This 14-inch HP Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron processor, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD. It's the ideal mid-range machine and a smart buy, especially now that it's down to just $149 at Best Buy's Labor Day sale.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $479.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

This HP 14t is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers a reasonable level of performance thanks to the AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and speedy 256GB SSD.

HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop: was $1,699 now $999.99 at Best Buy

This HP Omen is a little on the pricey side for a machine with an RTX 3060 these days, but it's absolutely packed with fantastic components and a 165Hz 1440p display. Backing up your RTX 3060, here is a beefy Core i9-12900H processor, 16GB of RAM, and an expansive 1TB SSD - particularly handy to have, regardless of your requirements. Put together, this is a superb machine that is worth every penny, thanks to a whopping $700 discount at Best Buy.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $1,199 now $899 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the latest MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price this week. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review thanks to the stylish design, sharp display, impressive performance, and long battery life. This is the one to get if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads. The M1 is still up to those jobs too, though, so you'll be fine with the cheaper option if your budget is smaller - but it's worth the upgrade if you can afford it.

Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $429.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget display, Samsung still has this entry-level 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $349.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

A 65-inch 4K smart TV for just $399.99 is an incredible price which is why this TCL S4 Series display made it into our Labor Day sales roundup. You're getting 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The LG C2 OLED is the best TV on the market, and Best Buy's early Labor Day sale has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,599.99 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Today's best Labor Day TV deal is this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for just $749.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

Samsung 65-inch AU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $499.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option since you can grab this 65-inch model for just $469.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, smart capabilities, and allows you to enjoy a range of great games on the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $379.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Labor Day sale has this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba down to just $249.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a huge 50% discount on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED. At $649.99, it's just $80 shy of the previous record-low price, but still excellent value for money for a TV of this size and specifications - and it's currently unavailable at most other major retailers. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Sony A80L series 77-inch OLED TV (2022): was $3,599 now $2,999.99 at Best Buy

Got a bit more cash to spend? The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and Best Buy has this massive 77-inch model on sale for $2,999.99. That's a $600 discount and the lowest price we've seen. A fantastic display, this model features not only the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for but also Sony's new Game Menu and a sleek, slim design.

You can see more deals in our Labor Day TV sales roundup and shop appliance offers in our Labor Day appliance sales guide.