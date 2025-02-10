Amazon's Presidents' Day sale just went live – shop 25 hand-picked deals from $19.99

While we're still a week away from Presidents' Day proper, Amazon's 2025 Presidents' Day sale just went live. The retailer is kicking off the February holiday by discounting hundreds of its best-selling items, including TVs, kitchen appliances, mattresses, vacuums, AirPods, smart home devices, and clothing.



As TechRadar's deals editor, who shops Amazon's sales for a living, I've gone through today's Presidents' Day sale and hand-picked the 25 best deals worth your time. With deals starting at just $19.99, you can find record-low prices from brands like Apple, Dyson, Samsung, Keurig, Ninja, and Amazon's brand of tech gadgets.



A few of my favorite offers that stand out due to sheer value include Apple's all-new Airpods 4 on sale for $99.99, iRobot's popular Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $129.99, and Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for only $24.99.



Below are links to Amazon's most popular sale categories if you want to jump straight to the sale, followed by a pick of the top Presidents' Day deals.

Amazon Presidents' Day sale - the 25 top deals

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the all-new Blink Mini 2 on sale for the same record-low price on Black Friday. The compact security camera features two-way audio and includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's Presidents' Day deal shaves $25 off when you apply the coupon code 20254KWIN at checkout.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition: was $139.99 now $84.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for a record-low price of $84.99, thanks to today's 39% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for $94.99 - only $20 more than the record-low price. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $134.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller at holiday sales like Presidents' Day, and today's deal brings the price down to $134.99 - only $5 more than the record-low price. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks.

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver: was $239 now $124 at Amazon Tools are always popular during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has this Dewalt Cordless Drill and Impact Driver combo kit on sale for $129. The kit has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and includes a 20V cordless drill and Impact Driver, two batteries, and a charger.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Amazon's early Presidents' Day sale has brought the price down to $89.99, which is just $2 shy of the record-low price.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $129.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $49.97 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a favorite here at TechRadar, and Amazon's President's Day sale has the queen-size set on sale for $46.97 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee machine: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's early Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.

Bissell Cleanview XR Pet Cordless Vacuum: was $229.99 now $179 at Amazon The ultra-light Bissell CleanView XR vacuum features a compact size, making it easy to store if you're working in a small space. The Bissell vacuum also features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $179, which is just $30 more than the record-low price.

Shark Upright Vacuum, Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum: was $199.99 now $169.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away for $169.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Dyson vacuums are always best sellers during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has the highly rated Dyson V8 on sale for 349.99. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99 – a new record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon My favorite Presidents' Day deal from Amazon is Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 for $169. That's the lowest price we've seen in weeks and just $15 more than the Black Friday record-low price. The sound quality is excellent, the noise cancellation power is top-level, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is superb, and they're packed with smart features for iPhone users, including an 'unlosable' case that's genuinely super-helpful.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at amazon.com The Bose QuietComfort headphones are the manufacturer's mid-range noise-cancelling cans and are $100 off at Amaozn's Presidents' Day sale. On top of the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is back down to a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further on Presidents' Day proper.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $469.99 now $397.99 at Amazon If you want to buy a big-screen budget TV ahead of Presidents' Day, this 2024 Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K TV for $397.99 is an incredible deal. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon Premium TVs are another popular category during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Cook Slow Cooker: was $59 now $49.96 at Amazon Just in time for the upcoming Super Bowl, Amazon has the super-handy 7-quart Crock-Pot on sale for just $29.99, thanks to an impressive 40% discount. This Crock-Pot is incredibly easy to use - and clean, thanks to its Dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lid.