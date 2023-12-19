16 of the best last-minute deals at Amazon UK that will arrive before Christmas

Still need to do those last bits of Christmas shopping? Some last-minute deals are available at Amazon UK and will still arrive before the big day so you can get your final gifts wrapped and ready before time is up.

You can jump through to the retailer and check them out for yourself or see a few of my top picks below - including many that are the same price as they were during this year's Black Friday sales.

Some of the bargains that have caught my eye include an Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush for £34.99, the very handy Shark WandVac 2.0 for £99.99 and an excellent value Xbox Series S - Starter Pack for £189.99.

After a little more inspiration for what to buy the tech lover in your life this year? You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas gift ideas and get ready for the upcoming Boxing Day sales in the UK.

16 best last minute deals at Amazon UK

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £44 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Xbox Series S - Starter Pack: was £249.99 now £189 at Amazon

A saving of £60 is available on this excellent value Xbox Series S bundle at Amazon. Microsoft's cheaper current generation console is not as powerful as the Xbox Series X, but with this deal, it's £250 cheaper and still capable of playing all the same games in 1440p at 120fps. Plus, you get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included to get access to dozens of top titles and indie gems. A good option if you want to game on a budget.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £34.99 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price for Black Friday. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Kindle Paperwhite: was £149.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

There was a time when you could get the Kindle Paperwhite for under £100. Unfortunately, that's not the case any more outside of limited Prime member-only deals. Still, this is a decent-enough price for the popular ereader. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 10-week battery life, glare-free 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.

Cosi Home Luxury Heated Electric Blanket: was £79.99 now £42.47 at Amazon

With the chilly winter nights now upon us, there's nothing like getting cosy on the sofa with a cup of tea and a good book, film or video game. And now you can up your comfort with this heated throw from Cosi Home for almost 50% off. This personal-sized micro-fleece blanket has ten adjustable heat settings, has an overheat protection system and timer, and is machine washable for easy cleaning.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £197.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this for Black Friday.

Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 now £14.99 at Amazon

Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Now at £10 off - it's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart this Black Friday.

Tile Mate (3-Pack): was £54.99 now £41.29 at Amazon

Sick of losing things? Or being the person who always has to find the item someone else has lost. Attach one of these Bluetooth tags to it and you'll never worry about misplacing your phone, keys or, um, pet(?) again. These are compatible with iOS and Android, as well as Google Home and Alexa, so are great for a variety of devices. Just want one? A single pack is available for £14.99 at Amazon.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £119.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for £59.99. That's the lowest price ever. You can use the eight-inch display to make calls, watch videos, check the weather, play music, display photos and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Alcohol + Drinks: up to 30% off whisky, brandy, wine, beers and more

Christmas party season is upon us so now is a good time to ensure the drinks cabinet is well-stocked with all the alcoholic (and non-alcoholic) tipples you might need. Amazon has up to 30% off loads right now, including popular brands such as Kraken, Johnnie Walker, Aperol, Tanqueray, Jack Daniels, and more

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: was £144.98 now £59.99 at Amazon

This is a big discount on a great smart doorbell starter bundle that includes a wireless battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Pop smart speaker. They combine well together, allowing you to send notifications to the speaker when your doorbell is pressed. That's on top of all the usual smart speaker functions. This £85 saving brings the combo down to just £10 away from the Black Friday deal - plus, it's the same price as buying a Ring Doorbell by itself so you might as well take the free smart speaker with it.

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: was £99.99 now £59.49 at Amazon

This is a sleek and stylish air fryer according to our Cosori Pro LE L501 review and a great time to buy it as it drops to a terrific low price when you apply the 40% off coupon. The 4.7L capacity is enough for a family of four to cook meals in using nine preset functions with up to 85% less fat, 50% faster and 55% less electricity than a conventional oven. Cleaning is easy, too, with dishwasher-safe components.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99.99 now £58 at Amazon

This single-serve Nespresso machine comes in various fun colours and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Your order will also come with 30 free capsules, so you can start enjoying delicious coffee right away. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's last-minute deals include the all-new Echo Pop for £19.99. That's just £2 more than the record-low price and still the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. We found it was a fun if basic option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Anyone who has a PlayStation 5 will know the frustration of your gamepad battery dying on you in the middle of a game. Solve that issue with this handy charger and stand combo for your PS5 DualSense controllers for just £1 more than the lowest price I've seen at Amazon. I use this official accessory all the time to keep a pair of gamepads full of juice for my next gaming session without the added faff of needing to plug them into my PS5 console.