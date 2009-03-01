The clean, iTunes-like interface of Miro Internet TV is incredibly appealing when you first boot it up.

Yet for all its style, substance isn't lacking here and it's outstandingly sensible when compared to media players that forget the basics in favour of whizz-bang effects.

Channels appear in the left hand window while content is shown in the right, and the list of pre-loaded channels is all-encompassing.

The shows available range from kids' favourites such as Sesame Street to programs broadcast by news channel Al-Jazeera. Thousands of other channels can be added automatically or through a search function.

Problems arise, though, when the vast majority of new channels you can apparently add turn up devoid of actual shows. You can click on an Adult Swim launcher, for example, but the content isn't compatible with Miro's engine.

It also downloads an enormous number of shows that you'll never watch in the background, eating precious bandwidth. As a result, Miro isn't ready to take online TV to the masses, but it's a good RSS reader for staying on top of your favourite VOD and podcasts.