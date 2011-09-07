Kingston HyperX 240GB SSD review

There are two new drives in the HyperX range with 120GB and 240GB capacities, but the flagship 240GB is the one we're looking at here.

Since these drives are aimed at the high performance end of the market, it makes sense that Kingston has teamed up with SandForce, and its new drives make use of the latest SF-2281 controllers. It may seem like Kingston has been a bit slow off the mark – the controller it's chosen has been around for a while – but if there's one thing Kingston is known for, its making bulletproof products.

By working closely with SandForce and putting the drives through its own rigorous testing and qualification procedures, Kingston has tried to alleviate the notorious reliability issues that plague some SandForce controllers, hence the delayed release.

Whatever Kingston may or may not have done to improve the controller's reliability, it seems to have tweaked its performance, because the HyperX 240 is the fastest 2.5-inch drive we have tested so far.

It gave outstanding sequential read/write figures of 553MB/s and 516MB/s respectively in the ATTO benchmark, making it a little faster than OCZ's Vertex 3.

What about the real world? The time taken from hitting the power button to Windows 7 Ultimate being ready to use was just 37 seconds, while copying a 4.5GB folder made up of various file types and sizes from another SSD took a mere 19 seconds.

Impressive performance, but there's no getting around the fact that the 250GB version of Kingston's new HyperX drive is an expensive bit of kit.

