BT Voyager 2110 review

BT released this 802.11b/g model about two years ago. That's a long time in any aspect of technology, let alone networking. Even then, we were sceptical it would have any impact in the market as it was so late - sales of combined ADSL modem/router/wireless access points had been in full swing since 2003.

But the Voyager won us over. Up until its release there had never been a wireless system that's so simple to use. It seemed the company had seen a gap in the market for something that wasn't confusing. Indeed, there are still very few routers around that are quite so easy to set up and configure.

The instructions are as excellently written for beginners as those that come with a telephone. And, what's more, helpful instructions are also provided for Mac and PC users. There are no silly settings to put in; you simply type in your broadband ISP username and password. Brilliant.

The appearance of the model remains awful to our eyes, but it has all the requisite features. There's a hardware firewall, full wireless security and, like all the models here, there are also four wired Ethernet ports to connect wired devices such as gaming consoles or nearby desktop PCs.

But pricing is where the Voyager 2100 falls down. We found various prices around the £70 mark. This remains too high, but unless on offer, both the Netgear and BT models have similar price points. And that's the snag: we'd only recommend the Voyager 2110 above other routers such as the Linksys WAG354G and Netgear DG834G if you can find it cheaper - especially with their updated firmware, looks and ADSL 2 support. If you can't find it cheaper, then err on the side of caution and buy one of the more up-to-date models. Dan Grabham