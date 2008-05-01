Iiyama ProLite E2003WS review

With a simple, matte-black design, standard front-mounted menu buttons and a square plastic stand, the E2003WS is a business-like monitor that appears to be targeting the price-conscious end of the market.

Indeed, this is something of a low-frills affair. Both VGA and DVI inputs are included while a line-in socket indicates the presence of the unit's built-in speakers.

Not one to break a well-established trend in this instance, Iiyama's 1W speakers are certainly not good enough to consider making them your main speakers in any non-office environment.

Vibrant pictures

Despite its unassuming frame, the Iiyama manages to offer some surprisingly decent specifications to its thrifty purchaser.

With a dynamic contrast ratio of 2,000:1 and a 2ms response time, we found the ProLite to be a snappy monitor with the ability to produce good-looking visuals. Our 720p test videos, did, for instance, look as sharp and vibrant as could be expected.

Having said this, it did take some tweaking to remove a slightly washed-out appearance from videos. Still, the fact that we could do at all this reflects well on the ProLite's capabilities.

User-friendly

In contrast to some of the other monitors we've tested, the E2003WS's menus were a simple affair with white text on a blue background. Navigating these menus was also a refreshingly simple affair with the buttons spread across the centre of the panel.

We were disappointed to find that the Iiyama's stand wasn't height adjustable. However, the E2003WS does offer a good amount of monitor for its very reasonable price point. It's certainly worth a closer look.