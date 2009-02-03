Trending
Brands

Sony VPL-EW5 review

A versatile all-rounder that doesn't break the bank

By Projectors 

TODO alt text

Our Verdict

An all purpose projector that's not afraid to play in the daytime

For

  • High power lamp
  • Great colours

Against

  • Black levels

Sony is not pitching the VPL-EW5 as a home cinema model, rather it's a versatile all-rounder. But that doesn't mean it can't cope with movies.

Colours are surprisingly rich and vibrant, probably even more so than some of the big-budget LCD models.

Black levels aren't half bad, either, even if they do fall well short of the DLP power Optoma GT-7000.

In compensation, you get a high-power lamp mode that makes this projector the most effective tool here for watching video or playing games during the day.