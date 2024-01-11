These January phone sales are making me want to switch phones (again!)

I've been an avid phone lover for years now, and new phone deals always turn my head when it comes to finding great value from devices you wouldn't expect. At this time of year, you'll have normally had at least two major flagship launches in the four or so months prior, and you'll have at least one just around the corner – this year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 for example – but it's the phones that these new releases are replacing that interest me.

Whether it's the phones the new releases are directly replacing or the competitors that are supposedly going to be made obsolete by the newer device, there are great ways to find value in switching devices at this kind of year – and the January phone sales make that all the easier.

As a result, I've been scouring the best winter phone deals from some of the UK's biggest network providers and retailers to see just where some of the best value of the season lies, and this year, there are some absolute corkers. Whether it's saving nearly £530 on a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Saving £600 on a Google Pixel Fold, or even £300 off a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, there are loads of new and interesting ways to save on some of the best phones of 2024 that you can get your hands on right now, so to help you out a bit, here are some of my top picks.

Today's best winter sale phone deals

Google Pixel Fold: 30GB data, unlimited calls and texts on an O2 Plus Plan, £60.08 per month, £30 upfront

Get one of the most powerful foldable phones of 2023 for £600 less thanks to the O2 Winter Sale. The Google Pixel Fold is available on an O2 Plus Plan with 30GB data for just over £60 per month, mental! It uses the Tensor G2 chip featured in the Google Pixel 7 Pro, has a 7.6-inch display when unfolded, and has a triple rear camera setup to ensure you don't miss out on those crucial moments.

iPhone 15: 150GB data, unlimited calls and texts, 2 Xtra benefits, £43 per month, £40 upfront on Vodafone

Save £192 on the latest iteration of iPhone in the Vodafone Winter Sale. Featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Dynamic Island, advanced dual cameras with a 48MP main sensor, and the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 has strong improvements over its predecessor and with nearly £200 off, 150GB data and 2 Xtra benefits courtesy of Vodafone, you'll be set for whatever the day brings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: was £1,049 now £749 at Argos

Going foldable doesn't have to be expensive anymore, especially when you can save £300 on one of our best foldable phones of 2024. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a slimmer and lighter design than its previous iteration, it can also now fold flat and comes in a range of awesome colours, but that doesn't mean it's sacrificed on specs. The Z Flip 5 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the same processor used in the S23 Ultra, a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and 3.2-inch Super AMOLED cover display, and a dual 12MP main camera setup, making it a more than a match for other flagships.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: 30GB data, unlimited calls and texts on an O2 Plus Plan, £37.86 per month, £30 upfront on O2

Despite being recently replaced by the Google Pixel 8 Pro, the Google Pixel 7 Pro still holds up as one of the most popular phones of 2023, and when you can get one for under £38 per month, it's now becoming one of the best value-for-money options you can pick up this year. With 30GB of data, unlimited calls and texts, and O2 Plus Plan benefits all thrown in, this offer is currently £500 less as part of O2's Winter Sale

Nothing Phone (2): was £629 now £524 on Amazon

Fancy standing out from the crowd a bit? Or simply looking for a great saving on one of the best alternative Android flagships of the year, well the Nothing Phone (2) might be just the phone for you. Save £105 on the Nothing Phone (2) for a limited time on Amazon. The phone features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, a dual 50MP rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera, all ensuring you get a high-quality experience for a price much lower than other premium Android alternatives.

Samsung Galaxy S23: unlimited data, calls and texts, £43.67 per month, £30 upfront on EE

If you're looking to avoid forking out for an expensive Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder, this saving on its predecessor could be perfect for you, as with £528 off the normal price and unlimited data, the possibilities are endless for what you can enjoy with the still very capable Samsung Galaxy S23. The phone features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and triple rear camera setup, all more than capable of satisfying your mobile tech desires.