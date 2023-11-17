The Pixel 8 finally gets Google’s best Pixel feature - price cuts for Black Friday

I’m not shy about saying that you should wait for a discount if you want to buy a Pixel phone, and those discounts have finally arrived well before Black Friday deals have passed us by. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are on sale now at most major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and from Google directly. The Pixel 8 is $549 at Amazon, the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.

The premiere Pixel 8 Pro is $799 at Amazon. To compare, Apple still sells the two year old iPhone 13 for $599. What makes the Pixel 8 an exceptionally good deal is Google’s new commitment to software and security updates. Google has promised to support the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro for seven years. Apple doesn’t have an explicit promise, but historically it has supported phones for five years after launch.

Could this be a new era for Pixel phones? It’s a great step forward, and for this bargain price, the Pixel 8 series is worth buying if you like Google’s exclusive AI features, including Magic photo editing tools and a Recorder that can transcribe and label individual voices. You can only get these on Pixel phones.

Pixel phones get frequent discounts, but these price cuts are strong enough that we’re unlikely to see much better for months to come. If you are interested in the best Google has to offer, check out the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at these Black Friday deal prices. Getting a great discount makes this solid phone even better.

Black Friday Pixel 8 deals

Google Pixel 8 (128GB): was $699 now $549 on Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 impressed during review, showing that you don't need the Pro's adaptive refresh rate display and telephoto camera to offer an excellent all-round experience. This Black Friday, Google has knocked $150 the Pixel 8 across both the 128GB model and 256GB storage model.

Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): was $999 now $799 on Amazon

Google kicked its Black Friday sales off on November 16, with an impressive $200 off the brand-new Pixel 8 Pro. This deal applies to all three storage variants, so the 256GB model and the 512GB model enjoy the same reduction too.

