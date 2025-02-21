We just got another big hint that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is on the way

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is likely to be getting a successor this year

Software that appears to be for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been spotted

The foldable could launch in July

Expect a thinner body and better cameras

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to make an appearance in the next few months (though Samsung hasn't said anything officially about it), and we just got another big clue about the existence of this book-style foldable.

As per tipster @tarunvast33 (via 9to5Google), a new build of One UI 7 has appeared on Samsung's servers – and it seems to be specifically for a new device with a model number that lines up with numbers used for previous Samsung foldables.

It's not the most comprehensive of leaks, but we'll take it. One UI 7 is Samsung's take on Android 15 and is already available on the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones, and it should be rolling out to older Galaxy handsets before too long.

Considering that the current Z Fold model launched in July 2024 – see our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review for details – the Galaxy Z Fold 7 should be landing in July 2025, most probably alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (and maybe a tri-fold model too).

What we think we know so far

Exclusive ‼️ Galaxy Z Fold7: The first One UI test build spotted on the server today! Build Version: F966USQU0AYB3/F966UOYN0AYB3/F966USQU0AYB3 It may be One UI 7.0.1, as early rumors say. pic.twitter.com/5uoLUdhQ55February 19, 2025

We've already heard quite a bit from the rumor mill when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, but don't get your hopes up, as it seems as though the next edition of the foldable might not bump up the internal specs too much.

On the plus side, better battery life is something that's been talked about. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have been tipped to come with more efficient screens, which should mean longer times between recharges.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 also seems to be in line for a camera upgrade, borrowing from the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition that's only available in Asia: specifically, the 200MP primary camera is rumored to be heading to the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There have also been hints that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is going to be significantly thinner than the Z Folds that came before it – though it's unlikely to beat the thinnest foldable to date, the Oppo Find N5, which is a mere 4.21 mm front to back when unfolded.