The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra seemingly scratches more easily than its predecessor

A durability test has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Corning Gorilla Armor 2 screen might scratch more easily than first thought

This could, however, mean that the phone is less likely to shatter when dropped

These results are at odds with Corning's claims

The move to Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection is supposedly one of the biggest upgrades for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, with the new material sounding, on paper, like a big improvement on the original Gorilla Armor used by the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, a new durability test suggests the reality might be a bit more complicated than that.

JerryRigEverything (via Phone Arena) has released a video testing the durability of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in various ways, and one interesting thing they found was that the phone's screen started getting scratched at level six of the Mohs scale of hardness (a system used to measure scratch resistance).

That’s in line with a lot of other high-end phones, but it’s a step down from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which in the same test didn’t start getting scratches until level seven. So, in other words, the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s screen is seemingly easier to scratch than its predecessor’s.

The Camera Rings are Fake! (Galaxy S25 Ultra Durability Test) - YouTube Watch On

A shatter-resistant compromise

So, what’s going on here? While JerryRigEverything doesn’t have a definitive answer, they posit that perhaps the glass was too brittle on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. After all, increasing scratch resistance will typically mean making the glass harder, which can also make it more likely to shatter when dropped.

So, Corning and Samsung might have decided that this is a better balance – sacrificing some scratch resistance for improved drop resistance.

That said, while Corning itself states that drop resistance has been improved compared to the original Gorilla Armor, it also says that “Gorilla Armor 2 maintained its exceptional scratch resistance.”

So, it’s possible that, for whatever reason, JerryRigEverything’s results will prove to be outliers. But even if the glass on the Galaxy S25 Ultra really is more prone to scratching, we’d argue it’s probably a fair trade if that means it’s less likely to smash.

What do you value more in a smartphone: strong scratch resistance or strong drop resistance? Let us know in the comments.