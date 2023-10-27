The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus might get a big RAM upgrade, but it's not all good news

The Samsung Galaxy S24 line is probably now just a few months away and we’ve heard a lot about these phones, with the latest leak being a benchmark that points to two key specs in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus – one of which is good, and the other likely less so.

According to a Geekbench listing spotted by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus will have 12GB of RAM, which is up from 8GB in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.

That would bring it in line with the amount of RAM in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and possibly also the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. As ever with leaks we’d take this with a degree of skepticism, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (and even the standard Galaxy S24) might have 12GB of RAM.

However, it’s worth noting that there will quite possibly also be configurations with 8GB of RAM, so you might have to pay more for a 12GB model.

The Exynos issue

Now for the less promising news: the benchmark also lists an Exynos 2400 chipset, which is a chipset made by Samsung. That's not inspiring, as based on past form it may be worse than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that we’re expecting to see in most of the best Android phones of 2024.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard talk of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (and the base S24) using an Exynos 2400 either, with previous leaks suggesting that these phones will use that chipset in most regions, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will probably get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

So if you want true flagship power in a Samsung Galaxy S phone you might still have to shell out for the Ultra, even if the others get a RAM upgrade.

We'll probably find out for sure in January or February, as it's likely that the Samsung Galaxy S24 line will launch in one of those months.