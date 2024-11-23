With the Black Friday phones deals in full swing, should you wait for the Galaxy S25?

Much like we saw in the run-up to the iPhone 16 launch, we've reached a time in the year where someone who's looking for a new high-end Android phone needs to weigh up whether to buy a current-generation Galaxy phone or wait for the next generation.

Specifically, the dilemma this year is whether to get one of the Samsung Galaxy S24 handsets, or wait for the Galaxy S25 series, which we expect to launch in January or February next year.

However, unlike the choice facing iPhone fans, the Samsung Galaxy conundrum arises at a time when the Black Friday deals have already arrived – Black Friday proper is on November 29 this year – which muddies the waters somewhat. That’s because there are Black Friday phone deals that feature cut-price Galaxy S24 models, which can make it tempting to jump on them now rather than wait for pricier next-generation phones.

So, what to do?

I don’t have an easy answer per se; my broad take would be that if you're in desperate need of a new Android phone, then grabbing a cut-price Galaxy S24 is a very smart move. I’ve used the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra as a secondary phone alongside my iPhone 16 Pro Max, and I think it's a brilliant do-everything device, so I can absolutely vouch for it. I also think the standard Galaxy S24 is brilliant, with its slick design and a suite of generative AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 deals you can buy right now in the US, UK and Australia

To buy or not to buy?

The rub comes with the fact that the Galaxy S25 series to sure be an upgrade across the board from the S24. It will very likely be evolution over revolution, but some camera tweaks, perhaps a bigger battery, and more power for onboard AI tools, can add up to a significant upgrade.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 series were the first phones to introduce Galaxy AI, and that came with a few teething issues in that it wasn’t always clear how to access the smart features or how to control them. As such, I suspect the Galaxy S25 series will bring in more neatly integrated AI features that could be better baked into the hardware.

My hope is that Samsung’s overall Galaxy AI suite feels more intuitive and easily accessible, with clear notes on what the AI tech is doing and what it isn’t, in the Galaxy S25 than it does in the current-generation Galaxy devices.

To me, this would be a good reason to consider an upgrade, especially as we’ve seen how the Google Pixel 9 series – what’s arguably a second-generation ‘AI phone’– offers a decent upgrade on the Pixel 8 series.

So my gut instinct would be to tell you to wait, and if you’re not impressed by the upgrades the Galaxy S25 is sure to offer, you can probably still go for the Galaxy S24, which will almost certainly get a significant price cut post-Galaxy S25 launch; in the unlikely event that the Galaxy S24 is quickly discontinued by Samsung, we’d very likely see retailers try and clear stock by offering units at cut prices.

If you have any questions, do let me or the TechRadar phones team know. And if you’re on the hunt for a great smartphone right now, go and check out our roundup of the best phones.