Newly leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy units show off the design updates ready for 2025

A variety of dummy S25 Ultra unit shots have leaked

The Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to be getting some design tweaks

Black and white/silver colors have been pictured

We've seen plenty in the way of leaks for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, but this is one of the most significant ones yet: a variety of photos of Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy units have shown up online, revealing just about everything in terms of the flagship phone's design.

Dummy units are built from schematic info given to phone accessory makers so they can get their cases and other wares ready for launch day. This means they tend to be pretty accurate – and the pictures were posted by two of the most well-known tipsters in the business, @Jukanlosreve and @OnLeaks.

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra certainly won't be ushering in a revolution in smartphone design, there are changes from the Galaxy S24 Ultra here. The rear camera lenses have got a new, colored trim for example, which has previously been predicted.

And the corners of the phone are much more rounded than they are on the current model – again, this is a design change that has leaked before. It means the Galaxy S25 Ultra will look more like the other phones in the Galaxy S25 series.

What we're expecting

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is shown in black and a white or silver shade in these leaked images, which fits in with previous leaks on the color options. Blue and gray could be among the other colors available when the handset finally sees the light of day.

Although you can't tell from these images, the screen size of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is predicted to be 6.86 inches (up from 6.8 inches on the current model), with the increase supposedly the result of thinner bezels.

We've heard conflicting reports about what might be coming in terms of rear camera upgrades on this phone, though we're choosing to believe the most positive ones: that at least a couple of the four cameras will get upgrades.

There isn't much longer to wait to find out for sure what Samsung has been working on. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, the standard Galaxy S25, and the Galaxy S25 Plus are all expected to see the light of day sometime in January.