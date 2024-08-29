Buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 and get a Chromebook Go for free

Potentially the most interesting Samsung phone deal we’ve seen in a while, you can get a Samsung Galaxy S24 for £799 with a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go when you buy direct from the manufacturer.

A free Chromebook with one of Samsung's latest phones? That seems pretty good to us. The Samsung Galaxy S24 was cheaper at £649 in July but that was without a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go. The Chromebook is a nice extra if you need a new way to browse online, need something basic for back-to-school, or want to delegate it to someone in need of a laptop to use on the move.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 itself is the best Samsung phone for most people thanks to its powerful and high-performance design. It's also packed with almost all of the same features as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra but it isn't as bulky to hold or carry.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal

Samsung Galaxy S24: from £799 with a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is a great Android phone. It has an appealing 6.2-inch full HD+ screen with an adaptive refresh rate so it looks silky smooth at all times. It offers good cameras with a 50MP dual tele zoom system while there’s a wealth of AI-powered features to improve performance. These include Google circle-to-search, effective ways to edit your photos, language translations on calls, and more. It’s a great all-rounder for everyday use and the Chromebook is a nice basic laptop.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 isn’t one of the best phones when you narrow the list down to a precious handful but at this price, it’s just outside those narrow margins. Samsung is a prominent name among the best Android phones and this is the smaller model compared to the Plus or Ultra varieties.

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, we appreciated its top-notch performance and a sleek design that “can stand up to some abuse”. Its cameras aren’t quite as good as some competitors but it has more zoom than the iPhone 15 and we were glad to see seven years of Android updates promised.

Besides the phone, you also get a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go. It’s a pretty basic Chromebook so you won’t see it in any best Chromebook lists but it’s free and perfectly functional. It has a basic Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage, so be ready to rely on the cloud.

If reading this makes you think you need a different phone deal, we’ve got them. There are lots of Chromebook deals around too if you’d prefer to invest on that front.