The OnePlus 12R has a broken promise –here’s why it could matter for you

Despite only launching in the past few days, the new OnePlus 12R is now being subject to some previously unwarranted criticism, and it's all down to OnePlus itself.

In an announcement released on the OnePlus community page today, it has been revealed that the storage on the new OnePlus 12R is using older technology than had been originally advertised.

In a post by OnePlus staff member Kinder L. OnePlus stated that: "Due to an error, we stated that the storage enhanced by Trinity Engine would be UFS 4.0 in some variants. I can now confirm that the storage in all variants of the OnePlus 12R is still enhanced by Trinity Engine but is actually UFS 3.1."

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

The OnePlus 12R was announced globally at an event on January 23, 2024, having already been launched in China, and was revealed alongside the more premium OnePlus 12.

What is UFS 4.0?

UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 4.0 is the latest iteration of the storage technology used to power the latest smartphones without need for large amounts of space or high power drain.

According to Samsung, UFS 4.0 is capable of double the transfer speeds of UFS 3.1 while using notably less power, making it a key part of the modern-day implementation of AI in new phones, only being slightly less powerful than storage components you may see in some desktop computers.

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Do you need UFS 4.0?

For most, UFS 4.0 will, frankly, go unnoticed in your day-to-day phone usage. The majority of mid-range phones currently available use UFS 3.1 and this technology does a more than good enough job.

If your phone usage exceeds what many would perceive as regular, for example using it as your primary workstation to download, upload and edit files or using your phone for intense AI-related tasks, then UFS 4.0 may be more suited to your needs. But in those instances, it's more than likely the OnePlus 12R isn't the phone you're looking at anyway, and that's probably the right choice.

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Is the OnePlus 12R any worse for not having UFS 4.0?

Absolutely not! As you'll see in our OnePlus 12R review it still stands comfortably above the competition in its price bracket even with UFS 3.1 technology being used. At the moment, only the most premium phones seriously need UFS 4.0 to reach their full potential, but this doesn't mean UFS 3.1 is obsolete.

Plus, the OnePlus 12R still features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – only recently replaced with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 range – a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR Display with dynamic refresh rates between 1-120Hz, and triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera, overall making the OnePlus 12R stiff competition for some of last year's best phones and some of the mid-range devices we're expecting to see in the coming months.

If you're looking for a great value mid-range device, preorder benefits on the OnePlus 12R also set it apart from a number of its competitors. In the UK, you can claim free OnePlus Buds Pro 2 when you buy the OnePlus 12R, while in the US you can claim up to $1,000 instant credit when you trade in your current device, as well as access up to 50% off OnePlus accessories when you buy a OnePlus 12R