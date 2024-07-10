Report: OnePlus' next-gen devices may look and perform oddly similarly to the current lineup

OnePlus recently announced it’s hosting a Summer Launch Event on July 16. At the event, the brand plans to unveil four new products: the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Watch 2R, and the Nord Buds 3 Pro.

Normally, you would have to wait until the date of the event to learn everything about them. But a massive new leak has effectively spilled the beans on three of the devices, revealing their specifications. Starting with the wearable, the OnePlus Watch 2R is an odd duck because if you look at the reported specs, you will notice that it’s nearly identical to the OnePlus Watch 2.

Exclusive: Full specs of the upcoming OnePlus Watch 2R!- Snapdragon W5 + BES2700 dual chipset- 1.43" AMOLED, up to 1,000-nits in HBM- Lighter chassis- 2.5 ATM, IP68- 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM- Up to 100 hrs battery life & VOOC charging- Dual frequency GPS- 100+ sports modes-… pic.twitter.com/geTriLyLGeJuly 9, 2024

It has the same Snapdragon W5 and BES2700 dual-chip setup, and the watch face has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. Battery life is set to 100 hours, and it even has the same ability to monitor a person’s stress levels, sleep, and heart rate. So what’s different with the Watch 2R? Well, not much.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) claims the upcoming wearable will be lighter than his predecessor, although he doesn’t mention the weight specifically. Water resistance is still rated at IP68, but it can’t handle the same amount of atmospheric pressure as the device goes from 5 ATM to 2.5 ATM. Plus, it’ll be available in two unique colors: Forest Green and Gunmetal Grey.

Smartphone upgrade

Moving on to the smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 4 will likely see several improvements over the Nord 3 5G. It’s reported to run on the relatively new Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset and boasts a bigger 5,500mAh battery complete with 100W fast charging. According to Android Headlines, the rear camera array lacks a third lens. But it’ll retain the 50-MP primary sensor, the 8-MP ultrawide lens, plus the 16-MP selfie camera.

Design-wise, the Nord 4 sports flat sides and retains the “fan favorite” Alert Slider on the left. What’s staying the same is the touchscreen, though. OnePlus’s future smartphone is said to house a “6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display” running a refresh rate of 120Hz.

OnePlus Pad improvements

The OnePlus Pad 2 is seeing some notable differences. The tablet will have a larger 12.1-inch IPS LCD touchscreen that can output images at a peak brightness of 900 nits – almost double that of the OnePlus Pad. It'll also be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. Renders show that OnePlus may opt for a more subdued color scheme, as the Pad 2 will have a silver paint job instead of Halo Green.

There are a few similarities, however. OnePlus is sticking to the aluminum unibody with curved edges and its power source is still a 9,510mAh battery that supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

✨ OnePlus Pad 2 | Official ✅ Leaked images💻 12.1" 144Hz LCD screen🔅 900nits peak brightness🔳 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3💾 8/128GB+12/256GB🔋 9510mAh battery 🔌 67W charging #OnePlus #OnePlusPad2 pic.twitter.com/lmJlePtrbBJuly 9, 2024

There was some information for the Nords Buds 3 Pro in the leaks, but not much. Android Headlines claims it’ll have active noise canceling and “will launch… in at least two colors – mint and black”. Leaked marketing pictures show it’ll sport a rounder design compared to Nord Buds 2. The stick jutting out isn't as blocky, and the charging case even looks like an egg.

Of course, take this information with a pinch of salt. OnePlus’ next event kicks off in about a week from the time of this publishing. All of our burning questions will be answered then.

In the meantime, check out TechRadar's list of the best OnePlus phones for 2024.