Want to learn more about Apple Intelligence? Visiting an Apple store for one of the new drop-in lessons might be your best bet

Apple has long offered workshops and lessons in retail stores around the globe, from how to make the most of your iPhone to a bonafide summer camp – ‘Apple Camp’ – for kids, and as you might expect, they’ve cooked up an offering for Apple Intelligence.

Beginning Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at Apple Stores across the United States, there will be new bit-sized 15-minute drop-in sessions focused on Apple Intelligence. Both the features that shipped this week, iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, and a look ahead at forthcoming features like the contextually aware Siri, Genomji, and Image Playground. These new Apple Intelligence sessions join the more formal 'Today at Apple' workshops and other drop-in sessions.

So whether you’re confused about Apple Intelligence, unsure of where to begin, or have a specific question about how to use writing tools or clean up in photos, an Apple Store is a place to visit.

Unlike other workshops or ‘Today at Apple’ events, there is no pre-registration for these Apple Intelligence drop-in sessions. At larger stores with a proper video wall, like The Grove in LA or Fifth Avenue in New York City, you might find that Apple retail employees will use the theater with a teaser graphic to tee it up. At smaller locations, you might just congregate around a table to go through the 15-minute or so presentation.

I got a special preview of the Apple Intelligence-focused workshop, and it feels a bit like a choose-your-own-adventure. The Apple specialist will walk you through key features like Writing Tools or Clean Up in Photos and tease out questions to get a sense of what might be the most helpful for the group attending.

If you have an iPhone, you can even walk through the Apple Intelligence features in real time. Demo devices will also be available if you’re tempted to upgrade but want to try it first.

Presenting Apple Intelligence in the drop-in Today at Apple format makes a ton of sense. It lets you go hands-on with many of the new Apple Intelligence features but doesn't overwhelm you. Additionally, you can ask questions and get walkthroughs. If you don’t happen to walk in when one is going on, you can always ask an Apple retail employee for one-to-one assistance.

You can also read our iPhone 16 review to get a sense of the Apple Intelligence experience on that device. However, Genmoji, Image Playground, and a ChatGPT integration for Siri should arrive in December 2024 with iOS 18.2.