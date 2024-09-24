This hidden iOS 18 feature turns your iPhone calculator into an easy currency converter

iOS 18 brings major upgrades to core iPhone apps including Messages, Photos, and Maps, but arguably one of the most useful improvements comes to your iPhone’s built-in calculator.

Before, the Calculator app was just a calculator (albeit a basic and scientific one), but in iOS 18, it doubles as a conversion tool for converting units and currencies, which should make questions like “can I afford to spend €100 on these shoes?” easier to answer.

If, say, you want to know what five British pounds equates to in US dollars, you simply enter the number 5 into the number field (as if you were inputting a mathematical sum), tap the calculator icon in the bottom left corner of the screen, select the Convert toggle, then choose the currency of your choice. Et voilà! Now you know that £5 is too much to spend on an Iced Matcha Latte from Blank Street Coffee (even if you are in London).

To convert units, tap the currency acronym, then scroll along to find your desired unit. Repeat that step for the bottom figure, and you’re good to go.

Here’s a TikTok explaining the above in visual terms:

Incidentally, the Calculator app now also features a toggle for Math Notes (respectfully branded as Maths Notes in the UK), which allows you to pencil in equations, assign variables, plot graphs, and draw diagrams. Your iPhone will solve said equations inline when you write or type an equals sign, so as well as being a currency converter for your pocket, the iPhone Calculator is a useful homework companion in iOS 18, too.

For more iOS 18-related explainers, check out our guide on how to use iOS 18 Locked and Hidden Apps features – and why you should. Or, if you haven’t yet downloaded iOS 18, our how to download iOS 18 guide could be of service.

