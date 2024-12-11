The Resident Evil 2 remake arrives on Apple platforms three weeks early

It’s available from the official App Store for Mac, iPhone and iPad

It's the latest top-tier game to have launched on Apple devices

There’s an early Christmas present for iOS and Mac gamers in the form of the Resident Evil 2 remake, which has arrived on Apple’s platforms weeks ahead of schedule. Originally due to launch on New Year’s Eve, the game has instead been released a full three weeks early.

Resident Evil 2 is set in 1998 and tasks players with surviving a zombie infestation that’s ravaging Racoon City. It’s a classic of the horror genre, with the new version featuring improved combat, high-resolution graphics, better voice acting, and more. It’s also a cross-play title for Apple users, so you can play it on macOS, iOS and iPadOS and your progress will carry over to whichever device you use.

The game’s developer Capcom is currently offering a launch sale on the game, with the main game in-app purchase price cut by 75%. The game’s App Store page lists two in-app purchases: the base game for $9.99 / £8 and “all in-game rewards unlocked” for $1.99 / £1.69.

Resident Evil 2 is free to download and try out, with “a limited part of the base game” available without charge. The $9.99 / £8 purchase is then required to complete the game.

Another classic game for Apple fans

This year has been a good one for Apple gamers, especially those who play on a Mac. Apple’s latest M4-series chips are its most capable yet when it comes to gaming, enabling Apple fans to play popular titles at smoother frame rates than ever before.

Speaking of popular titles, some of the best Mac games have all landed in the last couple of years. Games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 are now available on the Mac, with other popular names – including Death Stranding, Resident Evil 4, and Lies of P – all working seamlessly on Apple’s computers.

To run Resident Evil 2 on Apple hardware, you’ll need a Mac that’s running macOS Ventura or later and is powered by an M1 chip or later. On iPhone, you’ll need an A17 Pro chip or newer alongside iOS 17.0 or later.

As for iPad users, the requirements are iPadOS 17.0 or later and a device containing an A17 Pro chip or an Apple M-series chip.