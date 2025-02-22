iPhone 16e benchmarks point to performance, RAM, and charging speed details

Benchmarks for the iPhone 16e have appeared online

Performance and RAM details are revealed

The handset goes on sale next Friday, February 28

While Apple has now unveiled the iPhone 16e, it won't actually be available to buy for another week – and ahead of that February 28 date, benchmarks have appeared online that tell us a bit more about the newest iPhone.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the information apparently revealed here includes the impact of the reduced GPU core count on the A18 processor: it has a 4-core GPU, rather than the 5-core GPU on the iPhone 16 flagships.

That means a drop of around 15% in graphics performance terms compared to the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus. It's a difference worth being aware of, though it's unlikely to be all that noticeable if you were comparing the handsets side by side.

The Geekbench listing also confirms the iPhone 16e has 8GB of RAM, which is something that was widely assumed, but hasn't been specifically mentioned by Apple. That's a jump up from 4GB on the iPhone SE 3, in part to add support for Apple Intelligence.

Specs comparisons

The iPhone 16, which shares some specs with the iPhone 16e (Image credit: Future)

The final little tidbit of information from the MySmartPrice report suggests that the iPhone 16e will offer a wired charging speed of 29W, as per a Chinese regulator certification – another upgrade over the iPhone SE 3, which delivered 20W.

As you can see from the iPhone 16e specs page, Apple doesn't typically list every last detail of its devices. We don't yet know the phone's battery capacity, though up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge is mentioned (beating the 22 hours of the iPhone 16).

Preorders are now live for the iPhone 16e, and you may well have decided whether or not you're picking up this phone – but if you're still unsure, these extra details may help you come to a decision one way or the other.

While the iPhone 16e does stack up well against the pricier iPhone 16, there are some features missing (including MagSafe), so if you're choosing between the two then it's important to do a thorough comparison check before buying.