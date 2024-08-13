Score up to £735 off the new Google Pixel 9 Pro when you trade in your old phone

What’s better than preordering a phone that’s only just been announced? Also getting a fantastic deal for being one of the first adopters. Today, you can buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro at the Google Store and save up to £735 with an eligible phone trade-in. Plus there are a wealth of nice extras like double storage at no extra cost, discounts when you bundle in the Pixel Watch 3 and a free subscription to Gemini Advanced.

There’s no other deal so far that compares to this if you want to buy the handset outright and have an existing device to trade in. With the right phone (aka a very recent one), you get up to £735 off when you hand over your device, which includes £200 in extra promotional credit for a limited time.

Google will also give you double the storage for free. So, at the very minimum, you get at least 256GB at your disposal depending on which model you go for. You can even plump for a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL with 1TB of storage and save £230 on the usual cost.

Overall, this is one of the Google Pixel 9 deals that seems unlikely to be beaten any time soon.

Today’s best Google Pixel 9 Pro deal

Google Pixel 9 Pro/Pro XL: up to £735 off with trade-in, free double storage and bundle deals at Google

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the latest high-end phone from the manufacturer, promising an improved Tensor chip so you’ll get speedier performance than before. It also has better cameras with a triple-lens camera system including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, and it has more AI-powered features than its predecessors. As you’d expect from a Google Pixel phone, it looks great too and offers the cleanest Android experience with no filler here. And, if you want to go larger, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is more powerful, boasts a bigger screen, and a better camera.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL have only just been announced alongside the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at the Made by Google event so it’s an exciting time for fans of all things Google.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro range is back and better than ever by the looks of things with it sure to vie for an entry among the best phones. The Pixel 9 Pro XL will be the bigger upgrade, predictably, but the Pixel 9 Pro will suffice for most people.

It has the best Pixel camera yet. That includes a 50MP main camera, 48MP telephoto, and 48MP ultra wide – while there's also a 42MP selfie camera. The dedicated 5x telephoto lens is the standout here with 10x optical quality, and up to 30x with Super Res Zoom.

Combined with AI photo editing, everything you snap will look great with tools like Photo Unblur, Magic Editor, and the ability to merge two group photos.

Whichever one you go for, besides the considerable trade-in discount, you can also get up to £150 off the newly announced Google Pixel Watch 3 when you buy both at the same time. Will it be one of the best smartwatches? It certainly looks delightfully sleek but we'll reveal all once we've had more hands-on time.

There’s also a year’s worth of Google’s new AI subscription, Gemini Advanced, bundled in for early adopters worth £227. The service makes it simple to create a recipe from a photo of what's in the fridge, or it can summarise the contents of your inbox so you can help triage things. That’s a lot of convenient extras bundled in alongside an already tempting phone.

Of course, there are other phone deals around and we wouldn’t be surprised if some of the previous best Pixel phones end up discounted. It’s a good idea to shop around, including consulting any smartwatch deals if you’re keen to grab a bundle.