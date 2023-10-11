Don't miss this great Pixel 7a deal for Prime Day - it ends tonight at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times to score a Google Pixel phone for a bargain price, especially those in the Pixel A-series range.

Case in point, you can get an unlocked Google Pixel 7a for $399 at Amazon right now, which is a cool $100 off its normal price. In the UK, the Pixel 7a is on sale for £398 at Amazon, down from £449. So if you're after one of the best cheap phones and one of the best Android phones, don’t sleep on these deals.

Google Pixel 7a Prime Day deals

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

Get the Pixel 7a unlocked via Amazon and save a neat $100 thanks the retailer's Big Deal Days sales event. With a Tensor G2 chip, 6.3-inch 90Hz Full HD+ OLED display, 8GB RAM and features such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, the Pixel 7 is a great cheap alternative for those looking for a premium phone experience.

Google Pixel 7a: was £449 now £398 at Amazon

This UK deal cuts more than £50 off the price of the Pixel 7a but also throws in a charger, something Google has stopped shipping with its phones. So this deal is well worth snapping up if you want an affordable Google phone.

In our Google Pixel 7a review, US Phones Editor Philip Berne noted: “With blazing speed that drains the battery in no time, the Pixel 7a is like a European roadster. You get all the performance and style of the premier sports car, in a smaller package with some corners cut.”

However as the Pixel 7a saw a price hike over its very capable predecessor, the Google Pixel 6a, Berne concluded that “as with a great roadster, it’s best to wait until the Pixel 7a drops to a price that makes it irresistible”. Now, with this Amazon Prime Day deal, it looks like that time has come.

With a pair of very capable rear cameras (a main and ultrawide camera), paired with the smart processing of the Tenor G2 chip, the Pixel 7a puts in a good photography show and lands it on our list for the best camera phones.

A neat design that is thoroughly in the standard Pixel aesthetic, and impressive performance with a capable display are all positive marks on the Pixel 7a’s scorecard. And, as an experienced tech journalist and Pixel user, I’d say this is one of the phone deals to consider before Prime Day comes to a close.

If you’re after something different, particularly of the Samsung flavor, then Deals Editor Rob Dunne has a selection of UK phone deals he’d recommend – just cross-reference them with Amazon US for American equivalents. Also do take a look at our Amazon Prime Day live blog for all the best deals as we spot them, as well as our expert insights.