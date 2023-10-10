I'm a deals expert and these phone deals top my Prime Day basket

The second suite of Amazon Prime Day deals is well underway, featuring some of the best smartphone deals we could see between now and Black Friday. Choosing between cheap phone deals and flagship offers such as Galaxy S23 deals can often be a minefield, and with the wide variety of phone offers available this Prime Day, it is more difficult than ever to choose the smartphone for you.
With some of the best foldable phones seeing their lowest ever prices, flagships on offer with free laptops, and discounts as large as 40% on top phone brands, finding a great saving has never been more likely if you know the smartphone you're looking for.
Prime Day 2, or Amazon 'Big Deal Days' runs from the 10th to the 11th of October but remember, to access these deals you need to be signed up to Amazon Prime. Check out our guide on all things Amazon Prime to see how you can get a free trial or sign up to access the best of Amazon's Big Deal Days sale.
See below my top 5 Prime Day phone deals you can pick up for a limited time only.
My top 5 prime day phone deals
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4:
was £1,059 now £658.99 at Amazon
Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with over £400 off for a limited-time-only with Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 8GB RAM, 6.7-inch folding AMOLED display, dual 12MP rear camera and 3,700mAh battery. Available at this price until 11th October.
Get free Pixel Buds A-Series and save 33% on a Pixel 7
Get the Google Pixel 7 with Pixel Buds A-Series and save £235 thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event. With a Tensor G2 chip, 6.3-inch 90Hz Full HD+ OLED display, 8GB RAM and features such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, the Pixel 7 is a great cheap alternative for those looking for a premium phone experience.
Honor 70:
was £499.99 now £299.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a near-flagship phone for a great price then Honor is providing some great Big Deal Days discounts. The Honor 70 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, 8GB RAM, 54MP main camera and 32MP selfie camera, all powered by a 4800mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge. For a limited time only the Honor 70 is £299.99 on Amazon
Get a FREE Chromebook with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
For a limited time only save £499 and get a free Chromebook Go when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon. Samsung's flagship phone has never been cheaper, and you get the 512GB storage variant at no added cost, making this deal a great way to upgrade your tech without breaking your wallet.
Honor Magic 5 Pro:
was £949.99 now £712.49 at Amazon
The Honor Magic 5 Pro is a real flagship disruptor and one of my favourite flagship phones of recent months. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED display, 12GB RAM and 50MP triple rear camera with 3.5x optical zoom, the £950 pricetag would already seem great value, but at £712.49, this phone is one of my must-haves!
