I'm a deals expert and these phone deals top my Prime Day basket

The second suite of Amazon Prime Day deals is well underway, featuring some of the best smartphone deals we could see between now and Black Friday. Choosing between cheap phone deals and flagship offers such as Galaxy S23 deals can often be a minefield, and with the wide variety of phone offers available this Prime Day, it is more difficult than ever to choose the smartphone for you.

With some of the best foldable phones seeing their lowest ever prices, flagships on offer with free laptops, and discounts as large as 40% on top phone brands, finding a great saving has never been more likely if you know the smartphone you're looking for.

Prime Day 2, or Amazon 'Big Deal Days' runs from the 10th to the 11th of October but remember, to access these deals you need to be signed up to Amazon Prime. Check out our guide on all things Amazon Prime to see how you can get a free trial or sign up to access the best of Amazon's Big Deal Days sale.

See below my top 5 Prime Day phone deals you can pick up for a limited time only.

My top 5 prime day phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: was £1,059 now £658.99 at Amazon

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with over £400 off for a limited-time-only with Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 8GB RAM, 6.7-inch folding AMOLED display, dual 12MP rear camera and 3,700mAh battery. Available at this price until 11th October.

Get a FREE Chromebook with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

For a limited time only save £499 and get a free Chromebook Go when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon. Samsung's flagship phone has never been cheaper, and you get the 512GB storage variant at no added cost, making this deal a great way to upgrade your tech without breaking your wallet.