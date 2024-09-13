You can now store your passport in Google Wallet, but it can’t replace the real thing

The Google Wallet can now store a digital version of your US passport, allowing quicker passage through select TSA checkpoints, though you’ll still need to have the physical passport with you.

Any Android phone that has the Google Wallet app can take advantage of this new feature, from the Google Pixel 9 to the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Google calls this passport-based pass a digital ID, and as this name suggests it's not an overall replacement for your passport – the company says you’ll still need to carry the relevant physical ID with you while travelling, at least “for now”.

Users can create a digital ID by scanning the photo-page of their passport, scanning the security chip on the back of the passport, and taking a selfie video. This information is then sent to Google for review.

Once approved the digital ID is stored in an encrypted form, with access kept securely behind your phone’s fingerprint scanner, passcode, or PIN number.

Digital ID comes to Google Wallet as part of a wider expansion for ID support. Support for California IDs was added in August, with state-issued IDs and driver’s licenses for Iowa, New Mexico, and Ohio to follow “in the coming months”.

Google says it is working with partners to expand the usefulness of digital ID, and lists account recovery, identity verification, and car rentals as examples of potential future use cases.

More options for commuters

The update to Google Wallet also brings new options for commuters in the US.

In the US, Google has added support for prepaid commuter benefit cards, starting with Edenred and HealthEquity. Additionally, tickets and booking confirmations sent to Gmail will now automatically import to the Google Wallet app.

And new notifications will alert you when a pass is altered, like if your assigned seat changes. Live train status updates, including train times and delays, are also on the way soon.

Furthermore, you can now access your passes online at wallet.google.com, meaning you don't need your Android device on-hand to check your tickets, passes, and IDs.

Be sure to keep up with our coverage for the latest Android updates, including the latest Android 15 news.