NordPass will now let you keep all your most vital files in a special secure vault

NordPass now supports attachments of your most important documents

Set reminders to update your copies when they expire

The usual NordPass encryption methods still apply

Top password manager NordPass has revealed it is now supporting document storage to make sure all your most important files are kept safe and sound.

Starting today, users can now store documents (such as IDs, driving licenses and passports) in an encrypted vault.

Documents can be uploaded as scans, images or other file types, with the option to create custom fields for quick reference within he vault, too.

NordPass document storage

The company explained the new feature comes in response to insecure storage seen across the world – many individuals simply keep a photo of their sensitive information in their photo library.

"People struggle to securely store and manage their physical documents... These essential documents are often misplaced, hard to access when needed, or forgotten until they expire, leading to missed renewals and unnecessary stress," Head of Core Product Chandra Challa explained.

All stored data is encrypted using xChaCha20, which enables it to be available across all signed-in devices. Families can also use NordPass to store essential records, like marriage and birth certificates and insurance papers.

In its announcement, the company boasted about the built-in reminders feature. By assigning an expiration date, users will be reminded to update their documents once renewed so that the latest copy is always available in their vault, enabling seamless data retrieval for online purchases and more.

NordPass comes in three different flavors – Free, Premium (for individual users) and Family (for up to six users). Documents are available for all tiers, but Free users cannot upload attachments, a company spokesperson confirmed.

Although the ability to store important document details is not new (Dashlane, 1Password and Proton Pass all support secure notes), being able to keep a photocopy of those documents sets NordPass apart from its key password manager rivals.

In the years since it launched, NordPass has become so much more than a simple password manager, supporting multi-factor authentication codes and email masking.