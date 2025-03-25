Keep your company's passwords protected with 1Password Business Plan

Managing passwords as an individual is challenging enough, but doing it for an organization is an entirely different ball game. Mistakes pose a security risk and can cost organizations millions and reputational damage.

Enter password managers like 1Password that are built on zero-knowledge architecture coupled with AES-256 encryption, which aims to help organizations protect their assets. The system supports multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) integration. Security is further enhanced by Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) and seamless integration into existing IT infrastructure across popular platforms such as Google Workspace, Okta, Azure AD, etc.

Admins can breathe a sigh of relief since 1Password comes with cross-platform accessibility thanks to its cloud-based nature. You can access it from desktop, mobile, and even browser extensions across all popular operating systems. Moreover, admins can easily set up private and shared vaults, provision and deprovision employees, as well as enforce security policies.

The Business Plan is ideal for companies looking to enhance their security and ensure all user credentials are stored, used, and migrated securely and effortlessly. With the Business Plan, you can expect to get centralized admin controls for full visibility, SSO & SCIM integrations for seamless sign-ins, Dark Web monitoring to flag compromised credentials, role-based permissions to control employee access and dedicated onboarding & support for businesses. Simply follow this link and start your free 14-day trial.

1Password is a powerful tool, ideal for your business

With its robust security framework, advanced admin controls, and seamless integrations, 1Password Business is a powerful tool for securing enterprise credentials while maintaining ease of use for employees. Thanks to its design philosophy, its adoption across teams should be seamless, minimizing the need for additional training costs.

Thanks to Dark Web monitoring, administrators will proactively be notified of potential threats, allowing enough time to prevent any breaches. Finally, 1Password Business offers customizable security policies and detailed logs assisting with compliance.

Therefore, investing in 1Password Business not only helps companies stay protected but also allows them to streamline the password management process, increasing overall efficiency.

