Protect your family's password security with this 1Password Family Plan offer

From Netflix logins to bank credentials, keeping track of family accounts can be a taxing endeavor. You need a secure and organized way to store and share your and your family’s credentials. Enter password managers for families— 1Password Family plan offers a comprehensive solution for households looking to manage and protect their digital presence. The plan allows you to manage up to five family members under one subscription, with the option to add more if needed.

Each family member can have their own individual vault for personal credentials, but there is also a shared vault if you’re looking to store common credentials such as Wi-Fi passwords or streaming service logins. With 1Password’s cross-platform compatibility, there is no worry that a system or a browser is not covered, ensuring seamless access across devices.

Try 1Password Family now for 50% off

The Family Plan makes it easy to protect every member of your household with a single subscription. With this plan you get 5+ family members included (with the option to add more), shared vaults, private vaults for sensitive logins, recovery options in case a family member forgets their password, and secure document storage for IDs, passports, and other essentials.

Keeping everything encrypted

If your family is hosting guests, 1Password allows for guest accounts that grant temporary access to specific vaults without the need for your guests to have full membership. Moreover, family members can assist one another in recovering their accounts as well as having their own Emergency Kit, which can help them facilitate account recovery with the help of their unique secret key. We discuss more standout features in our 1Password review.

In the end, whether you're safeguarding financial accounts, streaming logins, or important documents, a password manager like 1Password keeps everything encrypted, organized, and accessible only to those you trust. Plus, with account recovery options and guest access, you can ensure no family member is ever locked out. Now with the 50% discount on 1Password Family plan you can experience the peace of mind that comes with knowing that your family’s digital life is protected and well organized.

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

