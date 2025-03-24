Get your passwords secure this tax season— 1Password is offering a 25% discount on its individual plan
1Password is one of the most trusted password managers around
Struggling to remember all of your logins? Reusing the same password over and over? Or simply looking to up your protection? Then it’s time to take a look at 1Password, one of the most trusted password managers around.
We often recommend 1Password as an upgrade for anyone looking to add extra features and ease the burden of juggling multiple credentials. It covers all of the major OS and also comes as a plug-in for your favorite browser to help you generate passwords, store, and autofill your credentials in the blink of an eye.
Try 1Password Individual plan now at a 25% discount
The individual plan is perfect for those who need a powerful and user-friendly password manager. With this plan, you get unlimited password storage across all devices, autofill logins & secure notes for fast access, biometric login (Face ID, Touch ID), dark web monitoring to alert you of leaked credentials, and 1GB of encrypted storage for sensitive documents. With this plan, you also get a 14-day free trial.
Why 1Password?
Designed with a zero-knowledge paradigm and offering AES-256 encryption, 1Password ensures your data stays protected. Rounding up the standout features is the Watchtower tool that monitors for security vulnerabilities, password breaches, and online threats.
If you’re a traveler, then Travel Mode will be helpful to safeguard your privacy. With this mode, you can “delete” all of your sensitive data before crossing the border, and undelete it with a click of a button.
If you’re sick and tired of Google’s authenticator, 1Password will gladly take over its role, creating a secret key that will be required for decrypting your passwords. An additional bonus feature is its tight integration with other mobile apps, so if you’re looking to import your credentials into 1Password, you won’t have to expose them via clipboard copying. Instead, 1Password will import all of the data directly without revealing any information. We discuss more features in our 1Password review.
That said, there's nothing stopping you from trying 1Password. Its affordable Individual plan and robust security make it a smart choice for anyone looking to protect their digital life.
Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.
