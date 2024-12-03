Google just made it easier to move all your photos from iPhone to Android

The Android Switch tool now supports iOS Live Photos

Available for Pixels, coming soon to other Android phones

Follows recent improvements to the Android setup tool

Switching to a new phone can be a daunting proposition – especially going from iOS to Android, or vice versa – but the process is actually a lot more straightforward than it used to be, and Google just made it easier than ever for iPhone-to-Android switchers.

As noted by Android's Paul Dunlop (via Android Police), the latest iPhone-to-Android setup tool can now move your Live Photos over from iOS to Android. It's arrived alongside a slew of upgrades to the built-in Android setup tool updated with the Google Pixel 9 series.

Live Photos was introduced all the way back in September 2015, giving you a few seconds of video either side of a still image for a more interactive and memorable feel. Google Photos has something similar called Motion Photos – so presumably, Live Photos will now become Motion Photos during the migration process.

It's all part of a rebranded Android Switch transfer process that makes moving to Android from an iPhone less stressful. Standard photos and videos have long been included in the process, as are contacts and notes.

More improvements

The Android Switch tool (Image credit: Google)

Dunlop says the Live Photos transfer feature should be live now for all Pixel users, with other Android devices getting the update "over the next few weeks". Head to our Pixel 9 review for pointers if you're thinking about replacing your iPhone with it.

Moving from Android to Android works slightly differently. With the Pixel 9 phones, Google introduced the option to transfer photos, messages, and other data over at any point in time – not just during the initial setup.

It means if you're not sure about shifting everything over when you first set up your new Android phone, you can do it further down the line – and even pick and choose what gets transferred. The whole update process should now be faster too, with a more "reliable and complete" transfer for Google Messages moving between Android phones.

The only glaring gap that remains is iMessage: Apple doesn't let anyone else access its messaging app, so Android can't move your texts and group chats over. At least Android and iPhone owners can now communicate via RCS.