Android's Find My Device looks set to get its biggest upgrade soon – and it uses Apple AirTags tech

News
By published

Ultra wide-band incoming?

Google Find My Device on Android
Find My Device doesn't yet support ultra wide-band tech (Image credit: Google)
  • More signs of ultra wide-band in Find My Device are spotted
  • The upgrade could be rolling out imminently
  • Devices can be tracked more precisely with the technology

Google's Find My Device platform got a hefty upgrade last year, adding support for offline devices and third-party trackers, and it looks like it's about to get another significant boost – courtesy of ultra wide-band technology (UWB).

This is the precise location tracking protocol that you'll find in everything from the Apple AirTag to the Google Pixel 9 Pro, and the team at Android Authority just found references to it inside the latest Find My Device app for Android.

Phones and other gadgets can already be located via GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, but UWB adds an extra level of accuracy. Rather than just knowing something is in your house, you'll actually be able to find the sofa cushion it's buried under.

We actually got the first signs of this upgrade last June, which were then followed up by mentions of a 'compass' tool in the Find My Device app. The latest code snippets – which aren't yet live – suggest the feature is now about to be deployed.

Compatible devices

how to connect AirTag to iPhone

AirTags offer UWB support (Image credit: Apple)

Ultra wide-band isn't just about location tracking: the standard works over short distances using radio waves, and it also has applications in smart home and car tech (letting you wirelessly unlock your vehicle, for example).

For you to be able to find something via UWB, you'll need the tech to be built into the phone you're searching with, and the gadget you're trying to find. You can then find the lost item to an accuracy of just a few centimeters or inches.

Many devices now include UWB, such as the Google Pixel Watch 3, but it's not everywhere – the flagship Google Pixel 9, launched last August, doesn't offer UWB. You will find UWB in some tracking devices, including the Galaxy Smart Tag 2.

We're still waiting for some Google-branded AirTag competitors, and we haven't seen anything to suggest they're launching imminently. If Google were to launch its own trackers soon, it would be the perfect way to showcase UWB support for Find My Device.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about android
Android 16 logo on a phone

Android 16 could steal a thief-thwarting security feature from iPhones
A phone with the Google Photos logo on the screen

Google Photos tipped to get a major design overhaul – and it’ll make the app much better for finding specific images
DDoS attack

DDoS attacks are becoming a critical tool in geopolitical battles
See more latest
Most Popular
DDoS attack
DDoS attacks are becoming a critical tool in geopolitical battles
Artificial intelligence India
Most workers are greatly overestimating their AI skills
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The iPhone 17 Pro might have a shorter distance optical zoom than its predecessor – here’s why that could be a good thing
Jack Black&#039;s Steve stands in front of some flames in A Minecraft Movie
'We had to have the same approach': A Minecraft Movie's simple title was chosen for one very big reason, director says
Hyundai Pleos
Hyundai reveals its new take on Android Automotive – as Apple CarPlay update update delivers 3 useful new features
Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot Event
Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot Event live – our favorite Windows, Surface and Xbox memories and what we expect to see
Man using Gemini Live on an phone.
Google confirms Gemini Live's next big AI upgrade will be widely available on Android – with one catch
Nikon Z5 II camera in person&#039;s hand
Nikon unveils the Z5 II full-frame mirrorless camera – entry-level just got better, and pricier
A Nintendo Switch 2 console on a Zelda background
The 'Switch 2 doesn't contain any Switch hardware,' Nintendo explains its new platform and what games will be compatible
A person holding a phone looking at a scam text with warning signs around
438 crypto masterminds are responsible for the majority of pump-and-dump crypto coin schemes globally, researchers find