Don't expect AirPods Pro 2 at the iPhone 14 launch event

With the iPhone 14 launch event on September 9 fast approaching, naturally we're all wondering what else is likely to appear on the virtual stage. The Apple Watch Series 8 seems like a given, and there will probably be at least one other Apple Watch model.

But what about AirPods Pro 2? At this point, they're one of the longest-running rumored Apple products, with the earliest reports claiming that they'd appear in 2021. Then it was said they were being mass produced earlier in 2022 ready for an end-of-2022 launch.

And so now the end of 2022 is approaching and there's an Apple Event, so we should expect them to appear alongside the new iPhones, right?

Not so fast. I don't think the new AirPods Pro will appear at this particular event – I think we'll be waiting until October.

Over the last decade, Apple has almost always held two events towards the end of the year (and even did three during pandemic-challenged 2020), and an October event is where you tend to get iPads, Macs and AirPods announced.

The original AirPods Pro were announced in an October event back in 2019. AirPods 3 were announced at the October event in 2021. AirPods Max actually weren't announced at any event, but were instead announced in a surprise press release in December 2020 – but this still fits the later-in-the-year-than-September timeline. And also, that was a weird year.

There are exceptions to this rule. AirPods 2 were announced in March 2019. And most significantly, the original AirPods were announced in September 2016, alongside the iPhone 7.

But that was when Apple was announcing a whole new class of product – it hasn't announced any updated or new versions of them in September. Compare that the Apple Watch, which has always been announced alongside the iPhone (with the exception of… yes, 2020).

So despite how hotly anticipated AirPods Pro 2 are, I think you're going to need to hold your headphone horses… for another 5-6 weeks.

